Eagles Fans React to Bombshell Carson Wentz Report

The Carson Wentz experiment might be nearing an end in Indianapolis after only 17 games. The Colts are looking to trade or release the former No. 2 overall pick, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

The latest development comes only 360 days after the Philadelphia Eagles sent him packing. Wentz failed to lead the Colts to the postseason in his first year as the starter, including an epic meltdown in the regular-season finale. He threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns (seven interceptions) with a 62.4% completion percentage. Indianapolis finished 9-8.

There had been rumors of unhappiness with Wentz’s performance from the Colts’ organization, but the decision to potentially part ways this soon comes as a surprise. Mortensen said the following on Sunday during an appearance on ESPN:

For Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, it looks bleak. Yes, the Colts did not give him support verbally after the season. Said that they weren't guaranteeing him anything. Well, right now, it looks bleak. And by March 18, he'll probably be traded or released. That's when $15 million of his base salary is guaranteed. So, for Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like a one-year marriage that went wrong.

Here’s @mortreport on ESPN saying the Colts are preparing to move on from Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/Ymg9L4bcOm — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 13, 2022

Eagles Twitter Goes Nuclear on Wentz

The breakup between the Eagles and Wentz got messy – not quite Ben Simmons’ level — at the end. The one-time franchise quarterback came off sounding like a spoiled brat who challenged the coaching staff and stomped his feet when the organization drafted Jalen Hurts.

When Wentz requested a trade, the front office acquiesced and parlayed a conditional second-rounder into a first. Needless to say, it worked out well for Philadelphia. So Eagles fans predictably gloated when news broke of Wentz possibly being done in Indianapolis.

With reports #Colts will move on from Carson Wentz here is money breakdown. His future is now obviously as a backup. https://t.co/6LJWVRuP8n — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 13, 2022

Broad and Pattison with no Carson Wentz or Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/ZDjWFQ7by9 — Aaron Foltz (@foltz_face) February 10, 2022

In Howie Roseman’s tenure as GM, he has traded: Kevin Kolb

Sam Bradford &

Carson Wentz FOR Two 1st Round Picks, a 2nd, 3rd, 4th and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. There’s a chance that all three of those QBs fail to last two full seasons where they were traded. — Gino Cammilleri (@GC24_Football) February 13, 2022

Sam Bradford’s tenure with the Vikings: 17 games

Carson Wentz’s tenure with the Colts: 17 games Howie doesn’t lose trades — Chris Infante (@Infante54) February 13, 2022

One and done? Wow https://t.co/W0Nlvz5Jhj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 13, 2022

Carson Wentz gonna be a brand ambassador for MyPillow in 2 years — Kyle (@Kylesphine) February 13, 2022

Kyler Murray, Cardinals Feuding

Kyler Murray caused a stir last week when he scrubbed his social media accounts of all references to the Arizona Cardinals. The Pro Bowl quarterback was thought to be looking for a contract extension despite having two years left on his rookie deal. Sounds like there’s much more to it.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Murray is “frustrated with the franchise” and thinks he’s being scapegoated for their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Mortensen’s sources also described Murray as “self-centered, immature and a finger pointer.” Wow.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

The Cardinals immediately put out a statement in support of the 24-year-old quarterback. They control his rights with a fifth-year team option in 2022.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” Arizona said in a statement, via Pro Football Talk. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

The Eagles have been mentioned as a great landing spot for Murray if he requests a trade. The 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is a younger, more explosive version of Russell Wilson. Philadelphia is perfectly situated to make a move with three first-round picks in the 2022 draft.