Carson Wentz Selling $1.7 Million Estate, 23-Acre Farm [LOOK]

Perish any lingering thoughts of the Carson Wentz divorce papers not getting finalized. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles has put his massive home on the market.

The 7,408-square-foot farmhouse residence sits on more than 11 acres of land in Woodstown, New Jersey (Salem County). It features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, plus a heated indoor pool and hunting room with a walk-in safe. There is also an adjacent 23-acre farm for sale for $299,000.

House amenities include a custom bar, gym, home theater that seats 10 people, along with a detached entertainment center and game room. The property overlooks a pond and contains a three-car garage.

Finally got some mounts up in the house! About time! pic.twitter.com/utbMuATXMy — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 18, 2017

Here is a portion of the description from the Redfin listing:

This sunny and totally remodeled multi level home with its state of the art kitchen presenting copper style farmhouse sink and oversized granite will impress the most famous of chefs. The owner suite is incredible and resembles a relaxing spa like atmosphere offering a custom glass spa shower with several rain showerheads and sprays. The additional 4 bedrooms offer private baths and lots of closet space, plus views. The lower level offers walk out living to a terrace, outdoor kitchen, heated pool and views of the pond.

Here's the virtual tour of Carson Wentz's house, which is in the middle of nowhere:https://t.co/sZOgZxGRtc — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) March 4, 2021

Wentz’s abode joins Doug Pederson’s New Jersey house which went on the market last month for $2.7 million. Get your checkbooks out.

Eagles Letting Punter Test Free Agency

The Eagles won’t tender punter Cameron Johnston and allow him to leave as a restricted free agent. The former Australian rules football player inked a one-year, $750,000 contract last year with Philly and enjoyed another solid season. He finished 14th in the NFL in average yards per punt (46.7) and fourth in total net yards (2,924) while pinning 26 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The move isn’t surprising as the lowest tender offer would have been roughly $2.1 million. Now the 29-year-old punter can test the open market and possibly re-sign with the Eagles at a lower price, assuming no other team offers him a contract. Johnston was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State in 2017. He made his NFL debut in Week 1 of the 2018 season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thank you Cameron Johnston. I will miss seeing your cool punts. @Cam_Johnston pic.twitter.com/NWCQB4NT1n — 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺¹³ 🦅 (@PhillyFulgham) March 4, 2021

Jason Kelce Welcomes Baby Daughter

All-Pro center Jason Kelce revealed that he and his wife, Kylie, were expecting their second daughter on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long. On Thursday, the couple announced that their second bundle of joy had arrived: Elliotte Ray Kelce.

Welcome to the Eagles family, Elliotte Ray Kelce! Congratulations to Jason and Kylie! 📸: Kylie Kelce pic.twitter.com/shu1Hk6PiA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2021

Kelce talked about how fatherhood had changed him during a recent interview. There is a growing sense that the Eagles legend (Mummers icon?) might hang up his cleats and call it a career.

“I can’t say this enough. When I have decided to retire, you guys will know and it will be a very loud and emphatic statement,” Kelce told reporters last May. “And it’s going to be made most likely, barring some kind of physical ailment that comes up during the season or something like that, the retirement announcement is going to happen before training camp, before free agency, before the draft.”

