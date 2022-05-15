Washington QB Carson Wentz Responds to Philadelphia Eagles Return

Carson Wentz is (finally) returning to the scene of the crime after a one-year exile in Indianapolis. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles was traded to Washington in the offseason. Wentz will lead the Commanders into Lincoln Financial Field in Week 10.

He’ll face his former team on “Monday Night Football” on November 14 at 8:15 p.m. That’s assuming Wentz isn’t injured or benched. The 29-year-old started all 17 games for the Colts in 2021 while leading them to a 9-8 record but a dismal outing in the regular-season finale crushed their playoff chances. They traded him for a number of reported reasons.

Now Wentz is taking his talents to Washington where he’s excited to return to the NFC East. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2016 draft knows the atmosphere in South Philly will be electric in Week 10. Will Eagles fans boo the guy who helped lead them to a Super Bowl in 2017? Probably. Wentz isn’t going to focus on that, though.

“I know that’ll be a big game. A lot of emotions. I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun and make for a good storyline,” Wentz told NFL Total Access, via NBC Sports Washington. “But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press. Can’t do too much.”

The mic’d up of Brandon Graham telling Carson Wentz he’s coming for him is gonna be gold pic.twitter.com/SDiE3XN4WN — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) May 13, 2022

Jalen Hurts Bringing ‘Swagger’ Into the Huddle

Meanwhile, Wentz will be staring down Jalen Hurts – the player who forced him to the Philly bench – from the opposing sideline on November 14. It should serve as a motivational springboard for both quarterbacks, especially with Hurts trying to prove he’s the long-term franchise starter.

Hurts always brings a trademark swagger into the huddle, but it’s even more noticeable heading into the 2022 campaign. It will mark his second full season as QB1.

“Him not having to learn another offense, him knowing the offense, he just feels more comfortable,” Goedert said of Hurts. “He can tell people what he wants. He can tell people don’t do this because I’m looking at this first.

“But ever since he’s been here he’s been a tremendous leader, a hard worker, I don’t see that changing … I think it just continues to grow and he’s always got that swagger with him. I’m really excited to play with him this year, that’s for sure.”

Eagles QBs vs. Safeties: Shooting Contest

The Eagles held a “Free Throw Pressure Cooker” shooting competition prior to Game 6 of the Sixers-Heat playoff series. The team posted a Twitter video showing Jalen Hurts battling Anthony Harris in a fun foul-shooting contest in the auditorium at the practice facility. Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett take turns, with Nick Sirianni overseeing everything.

Who won? Well, the winner was never officially announced but it’s safe to assume the quarterbacks took the title. Hurts swishes one and then Harris throws up an airball to end the video. Game over.