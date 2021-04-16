NFL Insider Slams Carson Wentz, Compares Ex-Eagles QB to Tom Brady

This is the first time — and probably the last time — that anyone will compare Carson Wentz to Tom Brady. Then again, Wentz could go on an epic run for the Indianapolis Colts and win seven Super Bowl rings. It’s at least possible, right?

OK, probably not. Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever do it and Wentz is working through some trust issues. Peter King of NBC Sports recently appeared on the Eagles Eye podcast where he commented on Wentz’s tumultuous departure from the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a good listen.

King called Wentz’s reaction to being benched last year “mind-boggling” and applauded the Eagles for drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round. Then the seasoned NFL reporter — 42 years in the business — brought Brady into the conversation, comparing the way the five-time Super Bowl MVP handled a similar situation in 2014. King shared the following story (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):

I look at Tom Brady in 2014, where all he’s done at that point is win four Super Bowls for New England, and now in the draft that year, here comes at the end of the second round, here comes Jimmy Garoppolo, a guy who’s being drafted to replace Brady, who was 37 at that time. And Tom Brady, here’s how he responded. The next four years he wins the MVP once and he wins two Super Bowls. And so to me that’s how a competitor responds. A competitor responds and says you are never ever taking my job. You know? And Carson Wentz just says, ‘OK, you want this guy? Let me get out of here.’

Peter King returns: NFL Draft, Carson Wentz and Eagles front office drama | Eagle Eye

King also relayed a story about Brady wanting to transfer from Michigan during his sophomore year when the school recruited quarterback after quarterback. He had a heart-to-heart talk with head coach Lloyd Carr and ultimately decided to stick it out, choosing to fight for the job over leaving pissed off.

“Where was that in Carson Wentz? It bugs me a little bit,” King said. “I like Carson Wentz. I don’t think he responded to this very well.”

Ex-Eagles Great Calls Hurts ‘Football Wonk’

Ron Jaworski is arguably the third-greatest quarterback in Eagles history, right after Donovan McNabb and Randall Cunningham — depending on your opinion about Wentz.

Birds 365: Ron Jaworski On #Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, a Historic QB class… https://t.co/oLbIdzNiUs via @YouTube — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) April 15, 2021

The former quarterback turned NFL analyst shared his thoughts on Hurts with Sports Illustrated’s Eagles Maven this week, referring to the new kid in town as a “football wonk.” His passion for the game is his biggest strength.

“You know I spoke to a lot of coaches about Jalen Hurts, and he is a football wonk,” Jaworski told John McMullen. “He loves football. He studies the game, he asks a lot of questions, the players matriculate to him, they like him, you know, he’s got an effervescence for the game. You watch him on the field, a calmness, but you could tell the passion that he has, he has those intangibles as well.”

Philly Fans Defend Wentz on Social Media

Say whatever you want about Eagles fans but they remain loyal to a fault. When NFL reporter Dov Kleiman took a shot at the decision to trade up and draft Wentz in 2016 on Twitter, the hounds attacked him mercilessly. Their main point being that the Eagles don’t win the Super Bowl in 2017 without Wentz’s MVP-caliber play.

The Eagles literally won the Super Bowl mostly due to how well Wentz played. If I could make a trade like that again this year and get another SB in 2 years I would. https://t.co/7oTAqWhxGh — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) April 15, 2021

Wentz threw for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions (101.9 QB rating) that year before a torn ACL ended his season. It remains the measuring stick for his immense potential, something the Colts hope to tap into in 2021.