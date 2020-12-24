Broncos Named ‘Hypothetical’ Landing Spot for Eagles QB

The smart money has Carson Wentz landing his next job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. That’s assuming the Philadelphia Eagles actually want to trade their benched quarterback in the offseason.

But a new contender has emerged as a possible trading partner and the franchise makes a ton of sense. According to Pro Football Focus, the Denver Broncos might be interested in luring Wentz out west where he’d only be about 10 hours from his hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota.

Broncos GM John Elway has been unable to find a franchise signal-caller since Peyton Manning retired in 2015 and second-year man Drew Lock is failing his audition miserably right now. The team seemed committed to Lock heading into the 2020 season but maybe that will drastically change after they miss the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger proposed the following Eagles-Broncos “hypothetical trade” which would send Wentz to Denver in exchange for a second-rounder, fifth-rounder and a future third. He compared it to the deal that sent Jay Cutler from Denver to Chicago in 2009.

While everyone loves to point out the Carson Wentz-Frank Reich connection from their days in Philadelphia, what if those very same Denver Broncos were the buyers this time around? John Elway has to be on at least relatively thin ice, with yet another quarterback decision not looking great in Drew Lock. Yes it’s early with Lock, and Wentz himself has illustrated the volatility that can come with a young quarterback, but he still may be the best option for Denver. With a 5-9 record, the Broncos are not currently slated to pick in the top 10.

With the emergence of Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, trade rumors are at a fever pitch Comparable trades and hypothetical moves this offseason for: 🏈 Carson Wentz NOT to the Colts

🏈 Matthew Stafford to Washington

🏈 Matt Ryan

🏈 Jimmy G

🏈 Derek Carrhttps://t.co/MQkwoilr8i — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) December 21, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Blocking Out Noise, Staying Away From ‘Rat Poison’

Jalen Hurts caused quite a stir on Wednesday when he channeled Nick Saban and talked about staying away from the “rat poison.” His point being that players can’t get caught up in what outsiders are saying, including staying off social media and reading press clippings.

Doug Pederson threw his thoughts on the subject into the ring on Thursday when asked about Hurts’ comments. The Eagles head coach agreed with his rookie quarterback and dssrcibed his role in keeping the guys focused.

“It comes up all the time,” Pederson told reporters. “And it’s one of the things that, when I call the team up at the end of practice, I just remind them about the media obligations and social media and just try to remind them to be smart and not to read too much into things and just stay focused on what we’re doing internally.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson praised Carson Wentz's handling of QB change to Hurts: "My hat’s off to Carson for the level of professionalism that he’s had these last couple weeks. I know he’s disappointed, he’d love to be out there. "(But) he’s supportive of Jalen, helping Jalen." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 23, 2020

Pederson also attempted to peel back the layer on Hurts’ “laid-back personality” by describing his overall demeanor. The 22-year-old has been a breath of fresh air in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.

“And I’ve been real impressed with his openness, with his willingness to talk and learn and ask questions,” Pederson said. “And of course he’s got a great demeanor around the guys, around the coaches. And he’s a guy that wants to learn and improve and get better.”

READ ALSO: