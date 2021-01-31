Carson Wentz, Eagles Rumors Explode After Jared Goff Trade

Carson Wentz was trending in Philly on Sunday following a blockbuster trade in the NFC. The assumption is the Eagles might look to deal their one-time Pro Bowl quarterback while using the parameters of the Lions-Rams trade as their guide. It’s not apples to apples, though.

Los Angeles actively wanted to rid themselves of Jared Goff whereas Philly hired a new coach to fix Wentz. The Eagles owner and general manager have talked about how much they respect and admire him. Plus, there is the whole issue of getting a team to take on that $128 million contract (although some of it has been paid already, per NFL Network).

The Rams caused a stir on Saturday night when they sent first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021, and Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. It was an absurd price to pay for any player even one of Stafford’s caliber. The 12-year veteran has 45,109 career passing yards and 282 touchdowns. Naturally, the comparisons to Wentz and what a potential trade out of Philly might look like flooded Twitter timelines.

First, the Indianapolis Colts re-emerged as a favorite “high level of interest” landing spot for Wentz. The Eagles quarterback was also “linked” to the San Francisco 49ers and in the mix to go to either the Washington Football Team or New England Patriots.

Eagles saw this and gave Wentz another extension https://t.co/FoFKna9otl — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe) January 31, 2021

The 2016 NFL QB Draft Class Looks Bad

Goff and Wentz were the top two picks off the board in the 2016 draft. Now one (Goff) has been traded and the other (Wentz) was benched with an uncertain future hanging in the balance.

Two teams with 2016 top choice QBs struggling after signing 9-figure deals. One team drafts another QB, reluctantly and belatedly starts him, fires their SB winning coach and saddles his first-time replacement with a QB controversy. The other team totally damns the torpedos. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 31, 2021

There were seven total quarterbacks taken before Dak Prescott in that draft, as David Helman pointed out, and all of them have either been traded, benched, or left the NFL. It’s a staggering factoid, lending credence to the belief the Cowboys quarterback is severely undervalued.

Aw jeeze, I forgot about 3rd round pick Cody Kessler, who is also out of the league. All of the guys taken after Dak (Cardale Jones, Kevin Hogan, Nate Sudfeld, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brandon Doughty) are also either out of the league or career backups, btw — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 31, 2021

There were actually 15 total quarterbacks taken in the 2016 draft: Wentz, Goff, Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Jeff Driskel, Nate Sudfeld, Cody Kessler, Cardale Jones, Jake Rudock, Brandon Allen, Kevin Hogan, Paxton Lynch, Connor Cook, Christian Hackenberg, Brandon Doughty.

The only one with a confirmed starting job in 2021? Yes, it’s Prescott.

Nick Sirianni ‘Good Conversation’ with Wentz

Nick Sirianni was supposedly brought in to repair Wentz’s bad habits. The franchise has too much invested in the North Dakota State product (money, draft picks) to give up on him. The Eagles’ new head coach wouldn’t commit to Wentz being his starter but the two men have had initial conversations. Everything is on the table.

“I’ve talked to Carson. I’ve been reaching out to our players,” Sirianni told reporters on Friday. “It’s been a whirlwind obviously so far as just the amount of things to do as I’ve taken this job, a week into this job. Trying to communicate with all our players as quickly as I can. I’ve talked to Carson. We’ve had a good conversation. I know he’s talked to our offensive coordinator, as well. Just excited, again, to work with him as we move forward here.”

