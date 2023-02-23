Epic Win: Eagles Super Bowl Champion Awarded $43.5 Million

In one of the most closely-watched medical malpractice cases in history, Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million after winning a civil case against his doctors. The two-time Super Bowl champion had claimed his medical team failed to properly treat a meniscus tear and advanced his rehab unnecessarily which caused further damage to the knee.

Maragos, a former special-teams captain for the Philadelphia Eagles, had Super Bowl teammates Nick Foles, Jordan Hicks, and Trey Burton testify on his behalf during the trial. A jury ruled that renowned orthopedic surgeons Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics were responsible for prematurely ending his football career. Maragos retired in 2019 at the age of 32.

“On Sunday, my team played in the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care,” Maragos said in a statement on February 13, one day after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII. “While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams’ medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts.”

The initial injury occurred on October 12, 2017, during a game against the Carolina Panthers. It was diagnosed as a torn right knee posterior cruciate ligament and Dr. Bradley performed surgery on Maragos’ knee. Then, in May 2018, an MRI revealed that Maragos was still suffering from a “persistent partial tear” despite the medical staff clearing him for exercise.

Dr. Bradley was found to be 67% negligent ($29.2 million) and Rothman Orthopaedics was found to be 33% negligent ($14.3 million), according to court documents. Maragos was represented by Peter J. Flowers and Frank V. Cesarone of Meyers & Flowers, along with Dion G. Rassias and Jill Johnson of The Beasley Firm, a Philadelphia-based law firm.

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox Undergoes Toes Surgery

Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox underwent toe surgery earlier this week, but there is no immediate timeline for his return. The 26-year-old posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot wrapped up. Maddox also shared the following message in a separate Instagram post: “What a year! Most fun I’ve had playing football with this group of guys on this team here! Appreciate the love and support Philly! We will be back.”

Maddox first injured his toe on December 24 against Dallas and rehabbed hard to play in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. In all, he was limited to nine games in 2022 due to toe, ankle, and hamstring injuries. The veteran corner finished the regular season with 43 tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.

Eagles Lose Safety Coach to Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have hired Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He served as a defensive quality control coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 after spending the previous three seasons at Duke University (2018-20). He’ll be working under new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio who spent a part of last season as a coaching consultant for the Eagles.