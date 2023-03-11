Raiders Looking to Swipe Eagles Star Free Agent: ‘On Las Vegas’ Radar’

Now that it’s a foregone conclusion that C.J. Gardner-Johnson will test free agency, the question is where might the talented hybrid defensive back land in 2023. He’ll have plenty of suitors, including at least one AFC West team who can handle an estimated $66.7 million contract.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be very active in free agency. They have the third-most projected salary cap space in the NFL at $43.6 million (via OverTheCap) after releasing Derek Carr. They will have to save some of that loot for star running back Josh Jacobs, but there is plenty of wiggle room for them to make a splashier move or two.

Gardner-Johnson makes sense for a defense that generated a league-low 13 takeaways in 2022. According to NFL Media’s Jeffri Chadiha, the 25-year-old safety would be an ideal fit there. Remember, he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (6) last season despite missing five games. He’s a bona fide playmaker in the secondary.

Chadiha believes Gardner-Johnson, as well as Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates, will be “on Las Vegas’ radar” in free agency. He also mentioned Jalen Ramsey — a guy rumored to be on Philly’s wish list — as a possible trade target for the Raiders.

Safety Market ‘Unsettled’ as Free Agency Nears

The safety market will be an interesting one to watch when the clock starts ticking on free agency come March 13. Jessie Bates (Bengals) is universally regarded as the top guy available, with C.J Gardner-Johnson (Eagles) checking in at a close second.

Interesting note as free agency nears, I keep hearing from team and agent sides that the safety market is “unsettled” and that multiple teams view safety as one of the deepest positions in this draft, which could keep spending at the position down in free agency. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 9, 2023

According to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, both players will “fetch top dollar” because talent always seems to win out. However, neither one may get as much as they would have gotten due to an insanely deep draft class. Brian Branch (Alabama) and Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) are expected to go in the first round, with a slew of interesting Day 2 picks behind them.

I still think guys at the very top of the market will get theirs (Jessie Bates, I was told Gardner-Johnson could fetch top dollar), teams always pay for stars. But, the second and mid-tier players who typically cash in may struggle to find big paydays because of the deep draft. https://t.co/DmRZEc72IG — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 9, 2023

Scouts have been drooling about Branch since his freshman year at Alabama. Here is what Pro Football Focus wrote about him:

He’s been instinctual ever since he stepped on the field at Alabama for 290 snaps as a true freshman. Most importantly, though, Branch finishes plays. He’s one of the best tackling defensive backs PFF has charted in college. Branch missed only four of his 173 career tackle attempts. Four! That’s the kind of defender you want around the football.

Broncos Named Possible Suitor for Gardner-Johnson

The Raiders aren’t the only AFC West team checking in on Gardner-Johnson. According to ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, the Denver Broncos might want to plug him in at either strong safety or nickel cornerback. Gardner-Johnson excels in man coverage and his ball skills would “come in handy” playing in a division featuring stud tight ends Darren Waller and Travis Kelce.

Of course, there is always hope the Eagles swoop in with a long-term deal that keeps Gardner-Johnson in Philly. That seemed to be his preference when he was asked about free agency almost a month ago prior to Super Bowl LVII.

Asked CJ Gardner-Johnson if he wants to return to the #Eagles in Free Agency. "Who wouldn't want to come here? It's a great spot. Great place. I love it here."#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/l6RelkUYYp — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 9, 2023

When asked about where he wanted to play in 2023, Gardner-Johnson sounded ready to re-up and return to Philly (via Chase Senior): “I mean, who wouldn’t want to come back here? It’s a great spot, great place, love it here.”