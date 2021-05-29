Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Hero ‘Attacked’ Giants Minicamp

It was a bittersweet moment when the New York Giants invited Corey Clement in for a tryout. On one hand, it was hard not to cheer for a pivotal cog in the famed Philly Special. On the other, Clement was venturing into enemy territory and must be hated.

Clement took the direct snap on the most famous play in Philadelphia Eagles history in 2018. The 26-year-old racked up 655 rushing yards on 163 carries in four seasons and seven touchdowns. He also hauled in 37 balls for 340 yards and two scores since coming into the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

Now Clement is a member of Philly’s divisional rivals in New York. He signed a veteran minimum contract with the Giants — one year worth $990,000, with no guaranteed money — after passing his tryout at rookie minicamp. The Wisconsin product attacked those workouts, according to head coach Joe Judge, and impressed his new teammates.

Joe Judge said he’s admired Corey Clement from afar since he came into the league and cited his skills on special teams as one of the key factors in signing him. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 27, 2021

“Corey, I’ve known him for a long time now and admired the way he’s played both in the offense and kicking game,” Judge told reporters, via Giants Wire. “He’s got some experience and I was pleased with the way he came to rookie minicamp being a vet on a trial basis and really attacked it.

“Liked the way he worked on a daily basis and liked what I saw in terms of him coming in shape and condition and working on the field. That’s what led us to sign him right there. We are going to always look to upgrade this team however we have to and we are always going to do whatever is best for the team.”

We have signed WR Kelvin Benjamin and RB Corey Clement 📰: https://t.co/zRzEOsnIxl pic.twitter.com/XhMP6tYo3S — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2021

Eagles Veterans Discuss Team Rebuild

Those outside the NovaCare Complex are viewing this year as the first one in what should be a short rebuild. Assuming Jalen Hurts is indeed the franchise quarterback, the Eagles have some talent in place at the skill positions. They could turn things around rather quickly, or that’s the goal anyway. Several long-tenured veterans were asked about their opinions on 2021 and beyond.

“The bottom line is we can be competitive and win games [this year],” center Jason Kelce said. “We can win this division. I have no doubt about that if we go out there and go about it the right way. We can improve and continue to get better as a team.”

Despite what is amounting to a bit of a rebuild, a bunch of key #Eagles veterans are still motivated to hang around. Kelce ready to give it a go in 2021. https://t.co/jzzB0TW1cv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2021

“It’s definitely a win-now [appraoch],” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “There are no excuses, a lot of stuff happens in the league. You get new coaches, new players, but the standard still remains the same. Last year was really an embarrassment for really everybody involved and that’s been sitting with us and marinating all offseason and really we do have a lot to prove.”

Landon Dickerson Gets Parking Ticket

The Evil Empire, aka the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA), has been known to target city residents for leaving their cars unattended in illegal spots. They monitor two-hour parking signs and loading zones with the same zeal Brian Dawkins used to blow up tight ends. It’s embarrassing.

Eagles second-round pick Landon Dickerson revealed that the PPA goons already got him. The rookie was exploring his new city and left his car in the wrong parking spot while visiting the downtown area.

“I have driven downtown a little bit, already got a parking ticket,” Dickerson told The Farzy Show with Marc Farzetta. “So, uh — I’m trying to figure out how to park here, because it seems like people just park anywhere and everywhere.”

#Eagles rookie Landon Dickerson has ALREADY gotten his #PPA rite of passage to the city: "I already got a parking ticket. It seems like people just park anywhere and everywhere." Full @FarzyShow:

Pod ➡️ https://t.co/oEMaYGNnVl

YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/NJbo7ZyJ4n pic.twitter.com/k2xGXzeYiy — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) May 25, 2021

