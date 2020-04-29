Eagles Bring Back Super Bowl Hero, Add Speed on Offense

Players will come and go, but the “Philly Special” will live on forever in Philadelphia sports lore. The Eagles did their part to make sure one player from that memorable play gets another crack at making history.

The Eagles announced they had signed Corey Clement to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Terms were not immediately disclosed. The 25-year-old running back returns to the team he earned a championship ring for in 2018 after playing a pivotal role in the most famous trick play in Super Bowl history.

Clement took the direct snap from center Jason Kelce on the Philly Special before tossing it to Trey Burton who chucked the touchdown strike to Nick Foles. The nostalgia factor was likely a deciding factor.

Just noticed this on the Philly Special: As Nick Foles is stepping up to the line to pretend to kill the play, Corey Clement subtly puts his right arm up and changes his facial expression, as if to say "What is he doing?"

Clement has struggled with injuries since that defining moment. He played in 11 games in the 2018 campaign before a knee injury shut him down for the year, then saw action in just four games in 2019 after a shoulder injury forced him onto injured reserve. He had been relegated to special teams last year as a punt and kickoff returner and coughed up two costly fumbles. Clement has accumulated 259 rushing yards on 68 carries over the past two seasons.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with RB Corey Clement on a one-year contract.

His absence gave rise to newcomer Boston Scott and that is the guy he’ll have to beat out in training camp to make the roster. The Eagles clearly had a need for depth at the running back position — LeSean McCoy and Carlos Hyde had been gathering steam as possible additions — and now the team will head into the 2020 season with Clement, Scott, Miles Sanders and Elijah Holyfield.

Eagles Sign 2 Rushers as Undrafted Free Agents

Clement will re-join a backfield crowded with unproven running backs in Philadelphia. In addition to Sanders and Scott and Holyfield, the Eagles signed two undrafted rookie free agents with tons of potential: Michael Warren and Adrian Killins.

Warren, an Ohio Mr. Football award-winner in 2016, holds the University of Cincinnati’s record for rushing touchdowns (25) in a single season and rushed for 2,918 yards and 37 total touchdowns in three years at the school. He was the first football player to ever leave Cincinnati early for the NFL Draft. At 5-foot-11, 222 pounds, he’s more of a ground-and-pound type of running back.

Michael Warren thread:

RB/5’11/222

Stats: 261 Rush/14 Rush TDs/25 rec/153 rec yds/ 2 rec TDs

-3 years of Production.

RB/5'11/222

Stats: 261 Rush/14 Rush TDs/25 rec/153 rec yds/ 2 rec TDs

-3 years of Production.

– 2 years over 1200 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Killins (5-foot-8, 164) is more of a dual-threat out of the backfield where he racked up 2,459 rushing yards and 864 receiving yards in four seasons at the University of Central Florida. He also had a knack for finding the end zone with 33 total touchdowns. He ranks 10th all-time at UCF in rushing attempts (406) and third in yards per carry (6.1).

#Eagles just signed RB Adrian Killins from UCF, and yes he's FAST.

The Eagles will head into training camp featuring a good mix of veterans, rookies and unknowns at the running back position. On paper, it looks like a fun competition but don’t bet against them still adding someone else down the line. There are still solid veteran options on the free-agent market. Stay tuned.

