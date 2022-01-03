COVID-19 Outbreak Rocks Eagles: 12 Players, Including Jason Kelce

Good thing it happened this week. That’s the positive to take away from 12 players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Those guys should have an extra week to rest up since their playoff fate is locked in.

Sure, the Eagles could throw their starters out there in Week 18 and try to grab the No. 6 seed but recovery seems like the more likely option. Especially now, after several key players tested positive including Jason Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Howard, Rodney McLeod, and Boston Scott.

Roster Moves: Eagles have placed LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, and TE Jack Stoll on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/qvtMRcaCuo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 3, 2022

Philadelphia also activated cornerback Andre Chachere from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad to make room. Head coach Nick Sirianni announced that linebacker Davion Taylor was done for the year after being placed on injured reserve for the second time this season. He underwent knee surgery back on November 24.

No Update on Brandon Brooks, Miles Sanders Out

Sirianni was a little more guarded when running through the rest of the Eagles’ walking wounded. First, there is no new update on Brandon Brooks and his season-long pectoral strain. The Pro Bowl right guard has been out since Week 2, but the team declined to put him on injured reserve. Brooks still isn’t back and likely played his last down for the Eagles on September 19.

“No new update on Brandon,” Sirianni said.

By far the most difficult, frustrating, emotional year of my life, I put my heart and soul into this sport, one thing about me tho when adversity hits I always respond, I love these Philly fans, I love my teammates and I promise imma bounce back from this. — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) December 27, 2021

Miles Sanders is another guy who avoided injured reserve as Philly hoped to have him back for the stretch run. He missed Week 17 with a fractured hand, an injury that should keep him out again in Week 18. But Sirianni expressed optimism that his starting running back would be back for the playoffs.

“I’m not thinking Miles is going to be up this week,” Sirianni said. “Not ruling it out, but I’m not thinking he’s up this week. Hopefully, he’ll be up the following week. Not putting a timetable on him, but you guys know, we’re hopeful we can get him back for the opening round of the playoffs.”

Rest vs. Rust: Will Starters Play?

The Eagles (9-7) will have to make a decision on whether to play their starters prior to January 8. Kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys is slated for 8:15 p.m. after the game was flexed from Sunday to Saturday.

The only reason for playing them would be to try and move up from the No. 7 seed to No. 6. The Eagles would need to beat the Cowboys (11-5) – Dallas may rest their starters, although Dak Prescott said no – and then the Rams (12-4) would have to beat the 49ers (9-7) on Sunday (January 9) at 4:25 p.m.

Coach Sirianni on how the team is approaching regular-season finale pic.twitter.com/N0al6HQ6Av — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 3, 2022

Sirianni wasn’t ready to reveal his plan for the final regular-season game when chatting with reporters on Monday afternoon. He’ll take a few more days to weight the pros and cons of rest versus rust.

“We’re talking through all that still. We haven’t decided anything there yet,” Sirianni said. “So, I know there is a thing about resting and there is a thing about staying sharp. No doubt we’re taking everything into account, and we’ll discuss that later on today.”