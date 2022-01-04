Cowboys Got Preferential Treatment over Eagles Prior to Schedule ‘Flex’

The decision to “flex” the Eagles-Cowboys game in Week 18 seemed like a harmless schedule adjustment at the time. The NFL wanted to put two huge football markets with a storied rivalry into the national spotlight, right?

Maybe. Or perhaps there is something more sinister going on behind the scenes. Nick Sirianni was asked an innocent question the other day about whether the league office had contacted him prior to moving Sunday afternoon’s game to Saturday night. The first-year head coach said he heard “rumblings” but nothing concrete came across his desk until after the final whistle blew in the Packers-Vikings game. Sirianni found out five minutes before the world did.

“There were rumblings about it that we might play on Saturday. We knew a little bit,” Sirianni said. “Again, didn’t know for sure. And then I found out [after the Packers-Vikings game].”

Interesting. Especially when Sirianni’s comment is compared to what Mike McCarthy said about the scheduling adjustment. The Cowboys head coach admitted to knowing the game might change dates “five or six weeks ago.” That sure sounds like preferential treatment for Dallas.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he learned “five or six weeks ago” that this Sunday’s game at Eagles could move to Saturday evening. Had plan for it. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 3, 2022

Why does it matter? Well, it doesn’t seem fair to take a rest day away from an Eagles team already behind the eight ball thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Washington Football Team. Their Week 15 matchup was pushed back two days – postponed from December 19 until December 21 – in a wildly criticized move. Now the Eagles are looking at four games in 19 days.

Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell Still at Odds?

It seems odd that the NFL would favor the Cowboys considering NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas owner Jerry Jones had been at odds in recent years. The beef started with Goodell’s decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliott for six games in 2017, then they feuded again over whether players had a right to kneel for the National Anthem.

A reminder: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened to bench players who kneeled, and is one of several owners who donated to Trump. Roger Goodell works for the owners, who I don’t see changing their mind about Kaepernick. And let’s see what happens with Eric Reid. Hope I’m wrong. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2020

The animosity between the two got so intense that Jones lobbied against a new contract extension for Goodell, while rival NFL owners petitioned to strip Jones of his ownership rights to the Dallas Cowboys. But all that appears to be water under the bridge in 2021. Jones publicly defended Goodell and his $64 million annual salary back in November.

“Certainly those numbers on the face of them are large numbers. Roger has been an excellent commissioner,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that Roger Goodell has done an outstanding job as Commissioner of the NFL.”

Cowboys Lose Key Playmaker to ACL Tear

Much has been made over whether the Eagles and Cowboys will play their starters in Week 18. Philadelphia probably will keep them on the bench, while Dallas plans on playing them. Either way, the Cowboys are going to be without one of their top playmakers in the playoffs. Receiver Michael Gallup tore the ACL in his left knee during a 25-22 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He is done for the year, according to Jones.

Michael Gallup is a stud He got injured on this play – hoping that he is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UOYbNciqAJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 2, 2022

Gallup was a speedy slot receiver for the second-ranked offense in football. His 2021 season ends with 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions in nine games. Gallup also missed time early in the year with a calf injury. The Cowboys also activated the 21-day practice window on tight end Blake Jarwin. He’s eligible to return for the postseason.