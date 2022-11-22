NFL Insider Sets Return Timeline for 2 Injured Eagles Playmakers

It appears to be a matter of when and not if Dallas Goedert will return from a freak shoulder injury. The talented tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles is expected to return at some point before the end of the regular season. Good news for the team’s third-leading receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an updated return timeline for Goedert, saying his sources told him the “only question is whether it’s with two, three or four games left [in the regular season]. But he will be back this season, definitely.” He has to miss at least 4 games (under league rules) after hitting injured reserve on November 16. Goedert has hauled in 43 balls for 544 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games.

Washington LB Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness for the facemask on Dallas Goedert that was not called on the field. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 19, 2022

There is also a chance of Jordan Davis seeing the field sooner than later. Schefter reported that the rookie defensive tackle out of Georgia has a “realistic chance to return” on December 4 against the Tennessee Titans. He had been their top run-stopper prior to the Eagles signing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh last week. The deepest defensive line unit in football keeps adding bullets to the holster.

Nick Sirianni Calls Out ‘Dirty Work Guy’

Goedert’s absence proved to be a big one during Sunday’s 17-16 win over Indianapolis. The offense was stuck in the mud, unable to convert key third downs (5-of-12) or escape unnecessary penalties (7 for 55 yards). The Eagles doled out the extra tight end snaps to Jack Stoll (55), Grant Calcaterra (19), and Tyree Jackson (9). They combined for three penalties and one target. Stoll had the lone catch on a 1-yard completion for 7 yards.

Head coach Nick Sirianni hinted that Stoll would be the “next man up” due to his experience. Remember, Calcaterra is a rookie and Jackson is just getting back from an ACL injury. On Monday, Sirianni assessed the job the group did with Goedert sidelined.

“Obviously Jack Stoll got the majority of the snaps,” Sirianni told reporters. “I know that the production obviously in the pass game wasn’t there, but I thought they did a nice job and did their jobs. We had a couple penalties there by those two guys, by Grant and by Tyree, are plays we would want back, but I really did believe that Jack …

“Jack is a dirty work guy. He’s kind of like — of the tight ends he’s kind of like the Zach Pascal of the wide receivers. They might not stuff the stat sheet, but the things they’re doing are helping us win the game and being productive.”

Game Ball for Nick Sirianni After Beating Colts

Jalen Hurts flipped the ceremonial game ball to Nick Sirianni on Sunday. The Eagles quarterback joked with the head coach after he beat his former team saying: “Coach, coach, coach … where did you use to coach?” Sirianni, of course, spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. It was both a joyous and emotional environment in the post-game locker room.

“But I think when you have to win like that and it’s got to be grimy and gritty, that’s who we are. We are nasty. We are physical. That’s the type of team we are,” Sirianni said. “We had to win that way — not that we haven’t had to win that way with our style of play, but we had to win that way with our mentality yesterday, which is only going to build character and build who you are as a football team.”