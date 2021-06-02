Zach Ertz’s Replacement Discusses Eagles Offseason Drama

The Philadelphia Eagles owe a lot to Zach Ertz, including the way the Pro Bowler groomed his successor. Dallas Goedert will likely be the starter in 2021 after studying under Ertz for three seasons. The former second-round pick is ready to step out of big brother’s shadow.

Goedert, who missed five games in 2020, hasn’t officially been promoted to the top of the depth chart but it’s coming. Ertz wants a new contract and the organization has been trying to trade him for quite some time. Meanwhile, Goedert has been getting the first-team reps at spring OTAs and mentoring the younger tight ends. The fourth-year player credited Ertz for showing him the ropes.

“Zach’s been an incredible mentor to me,” Goedert told reporters on Wednesday. “The way he attacked every day, how much he knew about the playbook, how much he knew about opposing defenses. We would leave the huddle as a rookie and he would tell me what I was doing, who I was going to block, and we’re not even to the line of scrimmage yet. So just the way he approached everything, the way he was able to dissect defenses, the way he was able to attack leverage, learning from him was one of the biggest blessings of my career.”

The 26-year-old went on to say that he and Ertz remain close friends. They have chatted during the offseason and had lunch together a “couple times.” But Goedert never thought to ask Ertz about whether he might consider returning to the Eagles this season. It’s “none of my business,” per Goedert. Remember, Ertz is technically still under contract in Philly and remains on the roster.

“I don’t feel like that’s my place even to ask him that,” Goedert said. “If he would want to tell me, I support him in any way and in what he wants to do. But I don’t feel like that’s my place to be asking him what his plan is. We’ll take him back here, the more good players we have here, the better but if it’s not the right situation for him that’s his decision ultimately.”

Goedert Discussing New Contract Himself

This marks Year 4 for Goedert in the NFL, or the final year for his rookie contract. He’ll make roughly $1.2 million in base salary. Players and teams like to start negotiating ahead of free agency to get ahead of the salary curve.

The tight end position has been increasing in value ever since George Kittle ($75 million) and Travis Kelce ($57 million) “shattered the ceiling” last August. Then the New England Patriots inked two elite tight ends — Hunter Henry ($37.5 million), Jonnu Smith ($50 million) — to lucrative deals in the offseason.

Goedert is no dummy. He’s been watching the market closely and expects to cash in.

“Obviously, everybody out here wants to get as much money as they can,” Goedert said. “Like I said last time, George Kittle helped it out, Travis Kelce helped it out, the two signings from the Patriots helped it out, and that’s just kind of what we have to do as tight ends, know our value and hold the organizations to as much as we can get and continue to raise that bar.”

The fourth-year tight end can’t flash the gaudy numbers of the players listed above. Not yet. However, availability is your best ability in the NFL and he’s about to step into a starting role. Goedert has accumulated 137 receptions for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons. The Eagles would be wise to lock him into a long-term deal before those numbers go way up. And Goedert revealed that contract negotiations have begun.

“I think contract stuff is still in discussions a little bit, I’m not too worried about that,” Goedert said. “I have to go out there and play really good football. I gotta worry about getting one-percent better each and every day, finding my one-ups, whatever they are each and every day, focusing on that. I’m leaving my contract stuff to my agent.”

Jalen Hurts Makes Everybody Better

Everyone has been raving about Jalen Hurts and how explosive the Eagles’ offense might look with him under center. Goedert jumped on the bandwagon when asked to evaluate Hurts’ impact on his own development. He cited the dual-threat quarterback’s ability to extend plays with his feet and keep his eyes down the field.

“I think playing with Jalen is going to be a lot of fun,” Goedert said. “In the pass game, he can do it all. He can make plays, he can extend plays, he does a great job keeping his eyes downfield, but when he needs to run, yeah, he can obviously take off, we all know that. And then, even for me in the run game, he makes it so much easier.”