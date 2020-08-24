Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Provides Health Update, Talks Zach Ertz & Contract Negotiations

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for Dallas Goedert, one that has included both a bar fight and a fractured thumb.

No worry, the third-year tight end is “feeling fine” and hopes to be all healed up in time for Week 1. Goedert has been wearing a makeshift splint on his left thumb this week at practice but doesn’t feel limited or diminished. The 25-year-old admitted that he had to go through the concussion protocol following a random bar fight on June 19 where he was punched in the face and rushed to a local hospital.

The man who smacked him has since pleaded not guilty and a court date has been set for Sept. 30, per NJ Advance Media.

“No, I haven’t had to deal with it too much,” Goedert told reporters about the altercation. “The next day I was perfectly fine. They put me through concussion protocol just to be safe but I feel great. Happy to be here, happy for the season to be here.”

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs in practice this week, source said. It's not a major injury. Could be back with a splint as soon as next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2020

Then, Goedert suffered a hairline fracture last week during training camp. A tight end with a busted finger is never good, even if the injury isn’t considered serious. He doesn’t anticipate missing any time, least of all not the Week 1 matchup in Washington.

“It’s just something that I got to get used to,” Goedert said. “It’ll be gone or healed up hopefully by the time the season starts but for right now I’m just playing without my left thumb. It takes a little bit of getting used to.”

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert talking about the bar fight in Dakota (no concussion from that) and his fractured left thumb. He’s not anticipating any issues. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BwP2ZOGk2Y — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 24, 2020

Goedert Talks Contract Negotiations in Philly

There has been a lot of chatter this offseason about Zach Ertz’s impending contract extension — and how that might impact Goedert’s own contract negotiations. He still has two years left on the four-year rookie deal he signed in 2018, but teams like to lock their stars up sooner rather than later.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert says Zach Ertz deserves a new contract. Called him a top-3 tight end in the league. He hasn’t really started thinking about his own contract situation. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 24, 2020

The tight-end position has been in the spotlight following the mega-rich contracts doled out to George Kittle and Travis Kelce. They are widely regarded as the top two players at the position in the NFL, with Ertz self-admittedly in that elite conversation. The Eagles might have to get creative to clear up enough cap space to keep both guys in the nest long-term. Goedert has been tracking all the developments very closely.

“I think as a player especially when guys like that get signed, you know who the top moneymakers are at your position,” Goedert said. “You know what the top money is. After Kittle got signed, you just go in and say, ‘You see what he got? Yeah, awesome, good for him.’ I’m happy for those guys, happy that the tight end position is seen as more valuable, that’s kind of the main thing.”

Strong Relationship with Zach Ertz

Goedert added that he’s rooting for Ertz to break the bank on a contract extension. The two share a special relationship, feeding off each other as they continue to make each other better every single day.

“It’s been a really good relationship,” Goedert said. “Zach has helped me a ton along the way, just telling me different things about defenses he sees, the way he just carries himself in the building every day. He holds the tight end group to a very high standard.”

Not surprisingly, Goedert really wants to see more “12 Personnel” packages in 2020. It’s something Carson Wentz has hinted at and the young tight end did nothing to squash those rumors. The Eagles’ new-look offense could have a few new wrinkles showcasing Ertz and Goedert.

“You know, if it was my decision, I would have 12 personnel on every play,” Goedert said. “Compared to last year, I think we’ll find new ways to get us both involved, new ways to move us around in the offense and I’m just excited to see everything unfold as we get to Week 1 against Washington.”

