Dan Campbell Confirms Eagles Literally Buried Lions

Losing by 38 points must have felt like a funeral to Lions players and coaches. Detroit was embarrassed on their home turf, allowing the Philadelphia Eagles to rush for 236 yards and beat them in all three phases. Nick Sirianni’s flowers finally took root.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was so frustrated by his team’s performance that he buried the game tape. Literally. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took the film and buried it under the ground outside the practice facility, according to Dannie Rogers. Campbell has never been one to hide his feelings – he cried after a recent loss to the Vikings – so the unorthodox burial kind of makes sense.

“You said put behind us, it’s really bury it,” Campbell told Rogers, via All Lions. “As a matter of fact, that’s what AG [defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn] did this week. They watched it and they went outside and literally buried it under the ground. It’s a good way to do it. Yea, got it done. It needed to be. So, we learned what we needed to learn from it and we buried it because we can’t let that happen again.”

Can confirm– week 8 was buried. Literally. Catch more of my chat with Coach Campbell tonight on @BallySportsDET @ 5:30! 📺 #Lions pic.twitter.com/Fb6lt9jCnj — Dannie (@dannierogers___) November 4, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Prepping for LA Chargers

The Eagles have moved on from the Lions as they get set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Joey Bosa leads a swarming defense averaging 3.1 sacks per game. They also rank third-best against the pass. It could be a very long day for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense if they intend to attack them through the air.

“Joey Bosa is a heck of a football player,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “He’s an elite pass rusher, so we have to be ready for him. And Derwin James. Good to see him back healthy. He has been battling like crazy. But to see him playing again is good. We know we’ll have our hands full with those guys.”

Lane Johnson on #Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa: "He's one of the league's great pass rushers. There's a handful of guys that are supremely talented. He's one of those guys. He's one of those dudes, good test for me." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 3, 2021

Bosa comes into the matchup with 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits, a down year by his standards. He’s been seeing a ton of double teams, a strategy the Eagles might mimic.

“I feel confident that we have the guys to win their one-on-ones if I’m getting double-teamed,” Bosa told the OC Register.

Justin Herbert Leads Explosive Offense

The Chargers also bring an explosive offense into Lincoln Financial Field. Steichen talked about using some insider knowledge to slow down quarterback Justin Herbert from his time mentoring him. However, the kid has a rifle for an arm, a quick release, and brings a high football IQ to the field. Herbert has thrown for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns (six interceptions) in seven games this season.

“He got a gunslinger [arm], he slinging’ that thing,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “They got a great receiving corps, too. Got guys that can do all of it, talented group. Probably one of the best groups we played this year. Shoot, we looking forward to the challenge.”