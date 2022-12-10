Eagles Sound Off on Giants Player ‘Not Screwing Anything Up’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has gone six straight games without throwing an interception prior to Week 11. He has slowly solidified himself as one of the NFL’s best players when it comes to playing mistake-free football. Nobody wears the game manager label better: 11 touchdowns, 4 interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Jones’ development as he gets set to face him for the second time. Jones went 19-of-30 for 202 yards and 1 touchdown during the Giants’ 13-7 win last season. It was a stinging late-season loss that nearly cost the Eagles a playoff berth.

“I see him doing a really nice job on taking care of the football, not screwing anything up over there, just playing good quarterback play,” Sirianni told reporters. “A lot of times that is good quarterback play where you’re not putting the ball at danger. You still see the ability to make throws. You still see his ability to run.

“You see his growth as a player. First and foremost, just taking care of the ball and playing good team football. Secondly, you just see the development of Daniel [Jones] with just where he’s going with the football, the throws that he’s making. You knew he always could run. You’re just seeing his development.”

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon knows it’s going to be a challenge stopping Jones on Sunday. The 25-year-old has the sneaky ability to beat opponents with his legs. He has racked up 522 yards on 91 carries, plus 4 rushing touchdowns.

“They know how to use, to maximize their quarterback skill set in a way that makes it very challenging for the defense because it challenges your rules and your structures, and they find their match-ups, their one-on-one match-ups because of the quarterback skill set,” Gannon told reporters. “So, we’ve got a big-time challenge ahead of us, and we’ve got to be on it. It’s a game where you can’t just line up and play your stuff, or you will get gashed. We’ve got a big-time challenge ahead of us.”

Shaun Bradley Out, Quez Watkins In

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants. Linebacker Shaun Bradley has been ruled out due to a hamstring issue, which leaves Philadelphia a bit weaker on special teams. Meanwhile, receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder) and linebacker Kyzir White (ankle) were both full participants at Friday’s practice and will suit up this week.

The Giants ruled three players out for Week 14: OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe). Defensive tackle Leonard Williams (neck) is doubtful, while running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is officially questionable.

Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley (neck) being added to injury report “Week 14, necks a little sore.” Will he play Sunday: “I hope so” Any doubt for Sunday: “Probably got to see” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 9, 2022

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox Expected to Play

Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox is expected to be activated from injured reserve and added to the active roster. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to make that decision. The Eagles just opened the 21-day practice window on him. Maddox was running around at full speed all week, with no signs of a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Optimism remains high that he’ll be 100% on Sunday.