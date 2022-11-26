Eagles Star Sends Strong Message to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Darius Slay will be looking for some “GOAT balls” on Sunday night when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Green Bay Packers. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback has 26 career interceptions, but none off the arm of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Slay is on a mission to end that crazy drought.

Slay, always good for a hilarious quote, pleaded for Rodgers to throw it to him so he can add it to his growing collection of “GOAT balls.” Tom Brady and Drew Brees are already holding down spots in his personal trophy case.

“I got Tom and Drew,” Slay told reporters, via John Clark. “I ain’t get to play with [Peyton] Manning because he was at the end when I came in, he retired one year later. I got them GOAT balls. I only got two. I need that third one. A-Rod, give it to me.”

Slay used to see Rodgers twice a year as a member of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. In total, he has faced the Packers 15 times, including a 30-16 defeat for the Eagles at Lambeau Field in 2020. No interceptions. Zero. Obviously, Slay’s respect for the three-time MVP is off the charts.

“You know, he’s one of the greatest ever, somebody I respect very much, and I’m excited to see him again,” Slay said. “He can make all the plays. He has the most gifted arm. Very accurate. He does it all. If you are gonna draw up a quarterback, you’re going to draw up that kind of quarterback.”

Jonathan Gannon Calls Rodgers ‘One of the Best’

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has lost a lot of sleep preparing for Rodgers over the years. As an assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings, it was his job to formulate ways to stop Rodgers twice a season for four years. So, yes, Gannon is very familiar with Rodgers. But familiarity doesn’t make it any easier.

“He’s a special player. That’s all there is to it. He’s going to the Hall of Fame. He’s one of the best that’s ever done it,” Gannon told reporters. “He can beat you a lot of different ways, so we’re going to have to be on it. But I have obviously a high respect for him because of watching him through the years and playing against him. He does things that other guys can’t do.”

“He’s one of the elite corners in the league.” – Aaron Rodgers on @bigplay24slay pic.twitter.com/j8aU1h8GZp — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) November 22, 2022

Eagles, Packers Release Final Injury Reports

The Eagles are 100% healthy heading into Sunday night’s game. Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) and Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown (illness) were full participants at Friday’s practice and good to go against the Packers. Jobe missed last week’s contest, with Brown battling back from a stomach bug. Everyone is cleared for action.

Meanwhile, Green Bay ruled receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) out on their final injury report. Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) are listed as questionable, with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) designated as doubtful. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.