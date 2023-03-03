Eagles Pro Bowler Addresses Contract Situation: ‘Looking Forward to It’

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days. He’s under contract for 2023 at a yearly rate of $17 million, prompting some to wildly speculate about his long-term future in midnight green.

It’s not a headache the cash-strapped Eagles’ front office needs to hear right now. General manager Howie Roseman is doing his best to keep the band together, one that includes 19 unrestricted free agents this year alone. Yet a decision on a contract extension for Slay is in the not-so-distant future.

Preliminary talks could likely happen in December. And, if the two sides can come together, Slay’s preference is to stay in Philly.

The five-time Pro Bowler appeared on the Montgomery & Co. podcast on March 3 and addressed his future in a serious manner. The popular talk show is operated by Renee Montgomery, the two-time WNBA champion who boasts 72.6 million followers.

“I’m looking forward to it. I love Philly, man. I plan on staying on Philly, but if it don’t happen, I know I got one year left here,” Slay told Montgomery about his contract. “I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles. They took another chance on me trading for me, and I panned out very well of course. But yeah, I love that money, so of course I’m going to be talking about it this offseason.”

Slay was open and honest in a 24-minute conversation with Montgomery. It’s a great listen. He first met Montgomery in 2019 when the Atlanta Hawks were playing the San Antonio Spurs and the two were sitting near each other in the arena. The two started chopping it up, with an assist from Slay’s mom, and a relationship was born. It was at the same game where Montgomery first met her wife Sirena Grace who sang the national anthem that night. Small world.

Darius Slay Fires Back at Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster

The growing feud between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles started immediately after Super Bowl LVII. JuJu Smith-Schuster trolled the Birds in his post-game press conference by saying he celebrated by listening to Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Bra just asking for it… mf lame af!!! https://t.co/93XQOFUV5a — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 2, 2023

From there, things got worse as he sent an unflattering Valentine’s Day message to James Bradberry. It has spiraled into an all-out war, with Darius Slay recently jumping in to back up A.J. Brown. The Eagles hate Smith-Schuster.

“What JuJu need to be doing is really just be worrying about his little Tik Tok dances and keep it going and stop trying to play like that man,” Slay said.

"That ain't called for… y'all new generation a little weird"@bigplay24slay said what he said about @TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/RBV4k8gi5t — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 2, 2023

Browns Set to Hold Joint Practice with Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that his team will hold joint practices with Philly this summer. The joint practices are scheduled for Week 3 of the 2023 preseason, per Mary Kay Cabot, and the Eagles will host them at the NovaCare Complex.

The two teams scrimmaged last year during training camp in Berea, Ohio and everyone appeared to enjoy the joint practices. Philly and Cleveland are only separated by 432 miles.