Eagles’ Playmaker Delivers Interception to Sixers Star [WATCH]

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay didn’t earn the nickname Big Play Slay for nothing, and he showed off his playmaking abilities and star qualities on Monday Night Football. Slay nabbed a huge interception of Kirk Cousins to turn what appeared to be a Vikings scoring drive into an Eagles turnover.

He then found one of the many stars in attendance and delivered the ball as a souvenir.

Darius Slay with a huge pick on Kirk Cousins. Immediately proceeds to run to the stands and gifts the ball to James Harden. Game respect game. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/pyuVXvauDN — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 20, 2022

Perhaps Slay will be spotted courtside at a Sixers game this season to watch Harden and company play.

Slay put together a shut-down performance against superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. According to NFL NextGen Stats, Jefferson was targeted five times with Slay in coverage and caught one of those passes for 7 yards. Slay meanwhile picked off two passes intended for Jefferson. That’s a statement performance by Slay that is sure to be noticed around the league.

Harden, who recently received some high praise from a former teammate, was in attendance less than two months after re-signing with the Sixers. After the game, he made sure that Slay signed the ball for him.

Slay says he should have had 3 INTs tonight James Harden got his 🏈 signed

pic.twitter.com/nfl4i2hrHg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022

That was Slay‘s first interception of the year and the 24th of his career, and he added to those numbers later in the night with an end zone interception on a jump-ball intended for Jefferson.

Slay @bigplay24slay gave the ball from his interception to James Harden.

Nice assist! pic.twitter.com/vdJSxKaeoc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022

Stars and Celebrities Spotted at the Linc for Eagles-Vikings

Harden wasn’t the only star athlete or celebrity in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field. Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was also spotted, with the Phils off tonight and hosting the Blue Jays tomorrow.

Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper was also in the house, rocking some Sixers gear.

Bradley Cooper wearing an Allen Iverson shirt pic.twitter.com/McjUMCUtYt — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 20, 2022

Cooper grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County and has been seen at Eagles games in the past. Quinta Brunson was spotted as well.

Bradley Cooper, Bryce Harper, James Harden, and Quinta Brunson pic.twitter.com/JkjhJdvNTc — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 20, 2022

The producer, writer, actress, and comedian grew up in Philadelphia. Back in the athletes category, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed some brotherly love and was spotted in the stands rocking a Jason Kelce jersey.

Travis Kelce also in the house tonight in Philly. pic.twitter.com/HkQc4GQOrj — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 20, 2022

The Kelce brothers started a podcast together this season, discussing life in the NFL and both of their seasons week by week. So the Eagles had basketball stars, baseball stars, and actors in attendance. That leaves musicians unaccounted for, but Questlove was there to round out the musical category.

Darius Slay could have 4 INTs tonight 2 for #2@bigplay24slay is fired up@questlove is loving it pic.twitter.com/9S9MAJFrvm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022

The Philadelphia native is the drummer for The Roots.

Improved Defensive Performance Should Ease Pressure on Jonathan Gannon

Even after a victory in the season opener, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was arguably on the hot seat for giving up 35 points to the Lions. The defense looked much better against the Vikings in almost every facet of the game.

The Eagles held Kirk Cousins to 221 yards on 27 of 46 passing, with one touchdown and three interceptions, while sacking him twice. Philadelphia gave up only 62 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.

While Jefferson did get a few catches against other defensive backs, overall he was held in check with just 48 yards on six catches.

Darius Slay is holding Justin Jefferson to 3.9 Yards per Target. Last week, Jefferson averaged 16.72 against the Packers. #Eagles #Vikings #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) September 20, 2022

It was just the third time since the start of last season that Jefferson was held below 50 yards receiving. The Eagles also held the Vikings to 4-12 on third downs, and 264 total yards. The Eagles on the other hand racked up 486 yards of offense.