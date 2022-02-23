Analyst Proposes Eagles Trade to ‘Dominate NFC East Forever’

Colin Cowherd describes himself as a New York Times Best Seller and Fox Sports Radio Host. He makes no mention of ever being an NFL general manager, yet Cowherd was quick to pull out an insane blockbuster trade involving the Philadelphia Eagles.

The loud-mouth sports talker proposed the Eagles should send four first-rounders and Darius Slay to Seattle in exchange for Russell Wilson. The offer is the most bizarre of all the trade scenarios being floated out there. And there have been a lot of them. Cowherd’s reasoning? That the Eagles would dominate the NFC East “forever” with Wilson under center.

“If I ran the Eagles, I would give Seattle all my picks in the first round,” Cowherd said. “Next year’s first-round as well. I’d give you four first-round picks and I’d give you a player. If you want Darius Slay, as good as he is — Seattle needs a corner. I’d give you Darius Slay, four first-round picks. Russell Wilson, I’d believe, would dominate that division forever.”

Cowherd’s offer comes a few days after a report surfaced of Jalen Hurts being off-limits in a trade. It also coincided with a weird jump among sports-betting websites that boosted the Eagles’ odds of getting Wilson from 40-1 to 5-1. There was no rhyme or reason as to why the odds spiked, aside from an increase in rumors from notable websites such as Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus.

Who should be the starting QB for the Eagles day 1 of next season? RT for Jalen Hurts

Wilson: ‘Three More Super Bowls’

The whole idea of Wilson wanting to leave the Seahawks seems overblown. The 33-year-old has never requested a trade and even went on record saying his preference was to stay in Seattle after the 2021 campaign. The one-time Super Bowl champion told Sirius XM’s Chris Russo that his “hope and goal” was to return to the team that drafted him — and to help the Seahawks win “three more Super Bowls.”

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson told Russo on February 12, via Sports Illustrated. “I want to win three more Super Bowls. That’s my focus, is to get back and win it again and for us to overcome all the obstacles.”

Eagles Twitter Mocks Cowherd For Trade

The first reaction from Eagles fans to giving up Slay in a deal was laughter. The four-time Pro Bowler was arguably the best cornerback in football in 2021 as he reduced the opposition’s top receiver to no more than a decoy week in and week out. Think about the guys he locked down: Calvin Ridley, Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen. Slay should have an All-Pro.

The common trade proposals for Wilson had the Eagles giving up three first-rounders. That’s it. Throwing in Slay would be ludicrous, not to mention sweetening the pot with an extra first-rounder. Cowherd’s take is downright laughable and Twitter let him know that it was on no uncertain terms.

