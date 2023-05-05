D’Andre Swift Makes Eagles Franchise History, Rookie Minicamp Opens

It’s the time of year when players start choosing jersey numbers, and this season is a unique one. It marks the first time guys — except for the offensive line and defensive line — can wear number zero. D’Andre Swift will be the first player in franchise history to sport it for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The newly-acquired running back is looking for a fresh start in his hometown after his surprise trade from the Detroit Lions. Swift, a dual threat out of the backfield, will be competing for the starting spot. He’s the early favorite to beat out Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, and Boston Scott there. The 24-year-old has racked up 1,680 yards and 25 total touchdowns in 40 career games.

The Eagles announced a bunch of number changes up and down the roster on May 5, along with jersey selections for their draft picks and undrafted rookie free agents. Let’s take a look at how everything broke down (via Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro):

Veteran Additions: QB Marcus Mariota — 8, DB Tristin McCollum – 36, LB Nicholas Morrow – 41, RB Rashaad Penny – 23, DT Kentavius Street – 97, RB D’Andre Swift – 0, CB Greedy Williams – 38, T Jarrid Williams – 73, WR Olamide Zaccheaus – 13, RB Kennedy Brooks – 34, S Terrell Edmunds – 26, S Justin Evans – 30, OL Julian Good-Jones – 77, TE Dalton Keene – 47. Draft Picks: DT Jalen Carter – 98, LB Nolan Smith – 3, OL Tyler Steen – 56, S Sydney Brown – 43, CB Kelee Ringo – 37, QB Tanner McKee – 10, DT Moro Ojomo – 72. Undrafted Free Agents: CB Mekhi Garner – 46, WR Jadon Haselwood – 87, WR Joseph Ngata – 86, T Chim Okorafor – 79, T Trevor Reid – 74, CB Eli Ricks – 39, TE Brady Russell – 83, LB Ben VanSumeren – 57, P Ty Zentner – 49. Returning Players: DT Noah Elliss – 61 (*Was on Reserve/Non-Football Injury list in 2022), RB Trey Sermon – 22 (*Was 34), P Arryn Siposs – 10 (*Was 8)

Howie Roseman: ‘It Starts with the O-Line’

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been unapologetic about the way he builds the roster. It starts in the trenches, along the defensive line and offensive line. His first three picks in the 2023 NFL draft all went to those positions. Then, Roseman traded for D’Andre Swift in what was seen as a smart, savvy move to fill a void.

Rumors had the Eagles possibly taking Bijan Robinson in Round 1, but those rumblings turned out to be smoke. The Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since 1986. Further, Roseman hasn’t extended a second contract to a rusher since returning to the GM’s chair in 2016. There is a method to his madness.

“I feel like it starts with the O-line. Obviously, for us, that’s where it starts,” Roseman told reporters on April 29. “We have a tremendous O-line. We have tremendous coaches. When they put the game plan together, giving our runners a chance.

“The guys that we’ve had have been successful. They’re talented guys who have been successful. I’m really excited about the opportunity to get [D’Andre] Swift, bring him back to Philly. He’s a guy that we’ve known for a long time. Even when he was in high school we were watching him. We knew what kind of player he was, watched him through college. Really excited for that opportunity here.”

Eagles Open Rookie Minicamp on May 5

The Eagles welcomed seven draft picks and nine unrestricted free agents to rookie minicamp on Friday. They’ll be digging into their playbooks and hitting the field for some light practices this weekend for the first time as professional football players. Minicamp lasts from May 5 through May 8.