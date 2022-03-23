Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders Rips Eagles: ‘We Won’t Forget’

Deion Sanders retired in 2001 as arguably the greatest cornerback of all time. He’s a Hall of Famer in every sense of the word. Now the 54-year-old is the head football coach at Jackson State University, a proud HBCU in Mississippi.

Sanders never played for the Philadelphia Eagles, although he has a fond appreciation for legendary cornerback Eric Allen. He wants him to get his just desserts before it’s too late. Right now, Sanders is a little salty at the Eagles’ front office. They were one of 10 NFL teams to bypass Jackson State’s Pro Day on Monday.

He didn’t hold back his feelings. Take a look at this epic rant:

Twenty-four teams. Twenty-four teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety, and I appreciate you, but there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box, therefore: the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings, and the Eagles … where art thou? You could have sent somebody, you could have shown up for just a little bit, but I guarantee you that you’re going to go to Mississippi State and Ole Miss. I guarantee you that you’re going to show up there. I understand, I understand. You think they have more talent. I understand. Guess what? We coming. We coming. We coming. And when we arrive, you better be here. You better be here. Because our kids deserve it. You could should have sent a scout, you could have sent somebody, that’s all I’m saying. We won’t forget.

Editor’s note: Sanders’ math seems a bit off. If 10 teams missed Jackson State’s Pro Day, then that means 22 showed up. Semantics. His point still rings true.

Showcase for Small Colleges and Mississippi

Thirty-six players attended Jackson State’s Pro Day which was open to lesser-known players from all over the state of Mississippi.

“You ball, you get the call. I’m expecting a few of y’all to get the call,” Sanders told the players, via Kyle T. Mosley. “There’s no way we’re going another year without a player from HBCU getting drafted. That’s a lie.”

.@DeionSanders is determined to make sure HBCU players keep getting exposure 🙌 He joined @CameronWolfe at @GoJSUTigersFB's Pro Day! pic.twitter.com/vLd9WFFmkk — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

The most buzzworthy name there was James Houston IV who transferred from Florida to Jackson State prior to the 2021 season. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder is a hybrid linebacker-edge rusher (see: Haason Reddick) who put on a clinic at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and East-West Bowl. Nicknamed “The Problem,” Houston still failed to get an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He projects as an edge rusher at the NFL level and should get drafted.

Houston showed out today. The former Gator weighed in at 244 (20 lbs more than his playing weight), put up 22 on the bench, was clocked anywhere from high 4.6s to low 4.8s in 40, and sky’d for a 39 vert. Could be highest drafted HBCU product this year. https://t.co/Ou3HFyP4kW pic.twitter.com/1aPN7ZIQpu — Shawn Kopelakis (@shawn_kopelakis) March 22, 2022

