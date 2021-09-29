Eagles Owner ‘Green Lights’ Deshaun Watson Trade: Report

It’s only been one bad game for Jalen Hurts, but the Deshaun Watson rumors are circling like green-feathered buzzards. The Philadelphia Eagles might want to seek out a trade for a franchise quarterback if things don’t turn around soon.

And Watson remains available. Yes, the baggage is there – 22 civil lawsuits, ongoing investigation, possible suspension – and so is his immense talent. The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t want to play another down for the Houston Texans and there are two teams vying for his services: Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Those talks could heat up with exactly five weeks between now and the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 2.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Dolphins are the front-runners to land Watson in a trade. Miami was already interested in Watson before starter Tua Tagovailoa fractured his ribs. He was placed on injured reserve and stands to miss at least three weeks. It’s a perfect fit.

But don’t rule out the Eagles from swooping in. Chris Simms and Mike Florio recently debated the chances of Watson landing in Philadelphia on their Pro Football Talk podcast. The conclusion was a resounding yes. In fact, Simms relayed that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has already “green-lighted” the move.

Remember, the Eagles have three potential first-round picks to dangle out in a deal depending on what happens with Carson Wentz. Here is what Simms had to say:

Philadelphia is in that mix for Deshaun Watson, that’s a real thing from everything that I know. The owner [Jeffrey Lurie] has given them the green light as far as Howie Roseman and company to go ahead and make that deal if it’s right. So, yeah, what you have to worry about a little – one other inkling, another inkling that told me that they are not sold on Jalen Hurts. They didn’t name Jalen Hurts the starter until like eight days before the first game, or nine days before the first game. That says something to me.





Play



Could Philadelphia Eagles make a run at Deshaun Watson? | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports

And a losing record could expedite the process for both the Dolphins and Eagles. Miami sits at 1-2 with a softer schedule than Philly, including games against the Colts (0-3), Jaguars (0-3), Falcons (1-2) coming up. The Eagles (1-2) own one of the tougher slates in football with a murderer’s row on deck: Chiefs (1-2), Panthers (3-0), Buccaneers (2-1), Raiders (3-0). Watch out.

Eagles Make Minor Roster Moves

The biggest news on Tuesday (Sept. 28) for the Eagles was the loss of Isaac Seumalo. The starting left guard is done for the year with a Lisfranc injury. The team also placed starting safety K’Von Wallace on short-term injured reserve. Neither move eased the pain of that 41-21 loss to Dallas.

Landon Dickerson has allowed 9 pressures on 73 pass block snaps this season by @PFF’s charting. He has the worst Pass Blocking Efficiency in the NFL. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Philadelphia released veteran tight end Richard Rodgers and started the 21-day practice period for tackle/guard Jack Driscoll and cornerback Josiah Scott. Driscoll could be a vital addition considering the injuries along the offensive line. He could slide into a starting spot if Landon Dickerson continues to struggle at right guard. Scott is in line for snaps at nickel cornerback. Nate Herbig is expected to take over for Seumalo.

Josiah Scott#Jaguars 2020 4th rd pick from @MSU_Football 5-9 185 4.42

Nickname: “the Gnat” 32 PD in 30 games (7 int)

RedBox Bowl MVP

2018 Missed first 8 games but still had 2 int and 7 pass breakups. Gritty corner not afraid to hit you @AATBirds @JosiahScott7 pic.twitter.com/LSuOas5bIN — Johnny Ulecka (@Johnnyu9322) May 18, 2021

Hurts Named Brand Ambassador for Eastbay

Hurts remains the face of the Eagles’ franchise heading into Week 4. He is also set to be the face of Eastbay Performance, per the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The new athletic brand will launch on Oct. 4 and features “apparel that can be worn on the field, in the gym or in casual settings for men, women and kids.” Expect to see items like jackets, hoodies, fleece pants, T-shirts, shorts and tights.