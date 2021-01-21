Texans Reveal ‘Herschel Walker’ Asking Price for Deshaun Watson

It’s uncertain how the Deshaun Watson drama will unfold for the Houston Texans. The franchise quarterback distrusts the franchise, especially after they initially passed on Eric Bieniemy.

Now the Texans are trying to repair their fractured relationship with Watson. He took to social media to talk about “having patience” and told his “momma to pray on it.” While no one knows how this story will end, two things are very clear: Watson will have an insane amount of suitors if he’s made available, and the Texans are going to ask for a king’s ransom in any potential trade.

So, what would Watson’s trade value be? Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle answered that question by polling some top NFL executives. His research uncovered the following:

I know a lot of teams would be interested in Deshaun, if the Texans made him available. He’s such an elite player. I believe it would take at least three first-round draft picks to make it happen.

The historic Herschel Walker trade is instructive when it comes to the Texans’ ongoing dispute with quarterback Deshaun Watson, one of the most dynamic and valuable players in the game: https://t.co/4ZEcsZj9Aj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2021

Wilson attempted to provide a modern comparison for a potential Watson trade, too. He likened it to the haul the Dallas Cowboys received for Herschel Walker in 1989. That blockbuster deal ended up involving 18 total players, including three first-rounders, three second-rounders, a third-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

The Walker trade, orchestrated by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jimmy Johnson, set the wheels in motion for the Dallas dynasty of the 1990s. They went on to win three Super Bowls — and none since 1996.

My brodie! I appreciate you! 💯 https://t.co/FjAraWdatv — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 26, 2020

Should Eagles Make Play For Watson?

When grumblings first started about Watson’s unrest in Houston, Pro Football Talk mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled quarterback. It didn’t make much sense at the time but now the idea is picking up steam.

People listing 3-4 teams who would be interested or should be in Watson if available. I’m skeptical he will be available, but if he is there are at least 20 teams that should be interested. If this happens it will be by far the biggest trade in the history of the league — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 19, 2021

If Watson is a top-five player at his position — Pro Football Focus ranked him there — then why not spin the tires on a trade? The Eagles will have a new head coach in 2021 and the two could grow together and turn the page on the Carson Wentz era. Plus, there are disturbing reports coming out of Philly that paint Wentz as a diva and “uncoachable player.”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote the following, citing sources:

In the quarterback room, when his errors were pointed out, Wentz would sometimes make irrelevant excuses. For instance, there would be a play when he didn’t throw to an open receiver. The read was drawn up as designed, the coverage played out as expected, and he would be asked why he didn’t pull the trigger. And Wentz would say the look wasn’t there, or he would overemphasize the pass rush, and when it was suggested the play be run again in practice as to get it right, he would object.

Inside Carson Wentz’s turbulent season and the forces behind his regression. A perfect storm of organizational hero-worship, dubious coaching, injuries, poor roster management and Wentz himself led to one of the NFL’s worst-ever QB declines. The story: https://t.co/nNWn0VNwUh — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 16, 2021

Lincoln Riley Turned Down Eagles Job

The initial reports indicated that University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley — Jalen Hurts’ quarterback whisperer — wasn’t interested in making the jump from college to the pros. That still appears to be true. However, there is an interesting new wrinkle.

According to @pdomo, #Eagles offered Riley the HC job and he declined: pic.twitter.com/wtxvpaOfib — Chris Infante (@Infante54) January 20, 2021

According to Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles officially offered their head-coaching gig to Riley and he turned it down. Not surprising by any stretch, although this is the first time anybody reported that an actual offer was made.

Meanwhile, the Eagles carried their search into a second week with three names emerging as favorites: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, and Eagles assistant head coach Duce Staley.

