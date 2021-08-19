DeVonta Smith Eyes Eagles’ Debut, Landon Dickerson Wows

DeVonta Smith told reporters his injured knee was getting close to 100-percent earlier this week. He participated in 11-on-11 drills during joint practices with the New England Patriots and came away from those sessions “feeling fine.” Now Smith is set to make his NFL debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has been cleared to play in the second preseason game. He’s expected to see snaps with the first-team offense for a series or two on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles released a video of Smith warming up on the field prior to kickoff and scanned the locker room to reveal a clean white jersey bearing his name. This jives with several media reports confirming that Smith would “play some” against the New England Patriots.

It was Smith’s teammate at Alabama who stole the show, though. Second-round pick Landon Dickerson was spotted rolling into the stadium wearing full-on overalls and cowboy boots, an ode to his North Carolina roots.

Dickerson hasn’t practiced this summer as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, an injury sustained last December in the SEC Championship Game. He’s been a spectator at Eagles’ camp and awaits medical clearance. However, Dickerson’s choice of pre-game outfits certainly had Twitter talking on Thursday.

Starters Should See Two Offensive Series

The first-team offense saw exactly two series in the preseason opener last week. Well, everyone except Miles Sanders who was kept out due to precautionary (read: non-injury) reasons. Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t reveal his plan for the second exhibition game but alluded to keeping things light once again. There is too much risk for senseless injury in these meaningless games.

Sirianni thought his players battled hard during live reps in two joint practices versus New England. Guys were flying around, swatting at balls, getting their heart rates up.

“These two practices yesterday [Monday] and today [Tuesday] are game-like, as much game-like as you can possibly get,” Sirianni said. “That’s why I value these practices so much. So just something that we’re in the process of evaluating and like I said, we have a plan but that could change, and I don’t want to disappoint.”

How to Watch Eagles-Patriots Game

The Eagles and Patriots kick it off tonight at 7:30 p.m. in South Philly. Here’s all you need to know:

When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV: NFL Network (national) or NBC10 (local: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Dave Spadaro)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

Online: PhiladelphiaEagles.com or the Eagles app (locally) — or FuboTV, NFL Game Pass (nationally)

Betting Odds: Philadelphia Eagles +1 (-110), Over/under: 38.5

Series history: Eagles lead the all-time series 8-7, including that 41-33 win in Super Bowl LII

What to Look For: Jalen Hurts on the timing throws. Head coach Nick Sirianni wants the QB to get rid of the ball quickly and stay accurate.

“It’s definitely been an emphasis,” Sirianni said. “Don’t want to be extreme with it. Again, a wise man avoids all extremes. You don’t want to be extreme and say, ‘Hey, you have to turn into this passer,’ but he’s getting better at it.”