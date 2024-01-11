Eagles Pushed to Target Projected $67 Million Free Agent

Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and with the potential retirement of team legend Jason Kelce on the horizon, one analyst believes the Philadelphia Eagles should pursue Williams as a replacement.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report named Williams as the top free agent target for Philly this offseason, and his reasoning is sound.

“With Kelce likely headed toward retirement, Philadelphia will have some massive shoes to fill in the middle of its offensive line. Even if Cam Jurgens or Landon Dickerson slides over to center, targeting Williams would make a lot of since he has experience playing guard, too,” Holder wrote on January 10.

“The former Cowboy will likely be one of the top interior offensive linemen available in free agency after posting a good grade from Pro Football Focus this season. Granted, he is coming off of a torn ACL, so the medicals would need to check out, but this would be a great addition to ensure the Birds stay strong in the trenches.”

Eagles 2024 Free Agency: What Might Connor Williams’ Projected Contract Look Like?

This is high level interior play from Connor Williams and especially Rob Hunt who doubles on the combo, then comes off and takes out the second level defender pic.twitter.com/uVahU4385f — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) September 18, 2023

As Holder noted, Williams suffered a torn ACL this season. The injury occurred Week 14, when the Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans. It typically takes at least nine months to recover from an ACL tear, but every player is different.

Whether the injury will have a big impact on his contract negotiations will very likely depend on how his recovery is going. Spotrac has Williams projected to sign a five-year deal worth $68 million ($13.5 million per year). Pro Football Focus has a significantly lower projection, predicting the injury will force him to sign something more in the one-year, $6 million range.

Whatever amount he signs for, the veteran offensive lineman’s next contract will likely include multiple incentives based on health and performance.

Connor Williams Was Playing Well Prior to Injury in 2023

The Eagles know Williams well, as he spent his first four seasons playing for their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. A second-round pick for Dallas in 2018, Williams played in 57 games for the Cowboys (51 starts) before inking a two-year with the Dolphins in 2022.

Williams has a versatility to his game the Eagles would no doubt find appealing. He played 3,312 snaps at left guard with Dallas, and when he signed with Miami, he switched over to center, where he performed even better.

Over two seasons and 26 games with the Dolphins, the 6-foot-5, 317-pound center has played 1,553 snaps at the position. Last year, in 17 starts, Williams gave up 3.0 sacks, 2 QB hits and 10 hurries in 676 pass block snaps, per PFF. During his injury-shortened 2023 campaign, he surrendered 1.0 sacks, a lone QB hit and 4 pressures (280 pass block snaps).

This is all moot if Kelce chooses to keep playing, of course. The Eagles legend, who turned 36 in November, told analyst James Palmer during the 2023 regular season that “this is going to be over pretty soon here,” in reference to his career in Philly. Kelce considered retirement after the 2022 season, so it’s reasonable to expect he’ll do it again.

If he does, Williams may be the team’s best option.