Ex-Eagles Coach Doug Pederson Takes Challenging AFC South Job

Doug Pederson is bringing his talents to Jacksonville. The man who guided the Philadelphia Eagles to their lone Super Bowl championship will become the seventh head coach in Jaguars’ franchise history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Pederson had already talked to Trevor Lawerence on the phone. The 54-year-old was the first person to interview for the Jaguars opening and a successful second meeting with team brass sealed the deal. Pederson spent 2021 away from football after getting fired by the Eagles in 2020.

He’ll look to turn the tide on a sad-sack organization that has only recorded one winning season (above. 500) over their last 14 miserable years. Pederson has been credited for developing quarterbacks like Carson Wentz, Michael Vick, Alex Smith in previous stops. Now he gets a crack at molding Lawrence, plus the Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said, via John Reid. “I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville. But what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League.

“It’s exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less. Combine this with his acumen on the offensive side of the ball. And you have why I am proud to name Doug Pederson the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I know our fans will warmly welcome Doug and his family to Duval.”

Having said all that: Doug Pederson winning a Super Bowl with a backup QB against the best coach and quarterback of all time is one of the best coaching jobs in the modern era of football and I am hoping he saves Trevor Lawrence's career and gives Jags fans some good times. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 4, 2022

The Jaguars had been zeroing in on Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach, but he suddenly withdrew his name from consideration. The offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and former Jaguars quarterback — had a difference of opinion with ownership on the general manager position, according to reports.

Blueprint for Winning Starts Under Center

Pederson was a former quarterback himself so he understands how important getting that position right is. He obviously believes Lawrence can be the guy in Jacksonville with the proper supporting cast and good coaching. The legendary backup to Brett Favre in Green Bay detailed “How to Build A Super Bowl Winning QB Room” for The 33rd Team.

“Once you’ve identified that player, it is paramount to his development and growth to put him in a position to be successful right when he steps on the field,” Pederson wrote. “You don’t want your guy to fail early.”

He also stressed the importance of continuing to add talent to the room. C.J. Beatherd is the backup in Jacksonville. Don’t be surprised to see them go sign a veteran and draft a developmental quarterback in the later rounds.

“Right now, lacking a strong backup is an inefficiency that some teams in the NFL have,” Pederson wrote. “Some just focus on the starter and fail to put significant resources into their backup.”

Six Coaches Hired, Three Openings Left

Six new head coaches have been hired since the 2021 regular season ended. Guess what? Every single one of them is a white male. That trend was drawing eye rolls on Twitter late Thursday night, especially after Brian Flores launched a bombshell lawsuit against the NFL alleging systemic racism.

That one will play itself out in the courts. Meanwhile, three coaching vacancies remain: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy might be flying to New Orleans for an interview, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Bieniemy is widely considered the best minority candidate out there.