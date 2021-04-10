NFL Insider Reveals Eagles Draft Plans in First Round

Philadelphia Eagles fans have been lobbying hard for the franchise to draft a wide receiver in the first round. According to one plugged-in reporter, they might get their wish after all.

Derrick Gunn, formerly of NBC Sports Philadelphia, cited sources saying the Eagles will target either a wide receiver or defensive back at pick No. 12. He prefaced the comments by adding “if the Eagles stay at the 12th spot in the first round.” The latter is an interesting wrinkle as speculation remains high that Philly could trade down and settle for LSU receiver Terrace Marshall. And don’t rule out a scenario where they trade back up to go after Ja’Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts. Everything is on the table.

“We are excited about the amount of draft picks we have,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on March 18. “Not only to draft players but also because they give you capital, to go out and be aggressive if you want to be, and give you options.”

Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni stopped short of revealing exactly which positions they were honing in on.

“You’re looking for the pieces,” Sirianni said. “There’s been great communication between Howie and his staff and the coaches and myself. Those have just been such good conversations of just painting the picture of what types of players fit the things that we’re looking to do.”

NFL Network draft analyst/former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah breaks down Birds draft 🏈 Howie Roseman trade back up few spots? 🏈 Trading back from 6 to 12 has everything to do with Jalen Hurts 🏈 Defense over offense at 12? 🎧Listen to podcast here🔽https://t.co/DyiRavBQKm pic.twitter.com/3L3y84lIPr — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 9, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Are Eagles ‘Lurking’ for Deshaun Watson?

Those Deshaun Watson rumors just won’t go away. Like that annoying mustard stain on your favorite white dress shirt. There have now been 22 civil lawsuits filed claiming sexual misconduct against the Houston Texans quarterback.

It’s unclear if he can even suit up this season, yet the Eagles are the one team that keeps getting linked to Watson in trade talks. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk called Philadelphia a “potential destination” for Watson and referenced the franchise giving Michael Vick a second chance in 2009.

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin just admitted that there were "consensual encounters" with the massage therapists, but says Watson never coerced or used his position as a celebrity to violate consent. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 9, 2021

Not only that but the Texans’ asking price has dropped considerably in the wake of new allegations. Houston was once demanding multiple first-round picks for the quarterback. That’s now down to “conditional picks” attached to whether the NFL suspends him for the 2021 season.

As one league source explains it, the Eagles are sufficiently determined to upgrade the team that they would pursue Watson, if the window opens for doing so. A huge part of the equation becomes the trade compensation that the Texans will want for Watson. Whatever they could have gotten four weeks ago, they won’t get that now. The most fair trade for both teams (whoever the second team is) would consist of conditional picks hinging on when and whether he’s able to play in 2021.

Contract Details Revealed for Nate Sudfeld

Nate Sudfeld officially signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week. No big deal. And a nice homecoming for the Bay Area native. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro got wind of the financials for Sudfeld and they are pretty good: $990,000 in base salary, with $252,000 guaranteed. He made $1.7 million as the third-stringer in Philly last year.

Guaranteed 2021 money currently in the 49ers QB room: Nate Sudfeld: $252,000

Jimmy Garoppolo: $0

Josh Rosen: $0

Josh Johnson: $0 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 8, 2021

READ ALSO: