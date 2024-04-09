Eagles Trade Proposal Lands Philly New ‘Leader’ on O-Line

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed left guard Landon Dickerson (four years, $84 million) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (four years, $66 million) to extensions this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re done making moves where the offensive line is concerned.

Philly currently has the No. 22 overall pick in the upcoming draft, and general manager Howie Roseman has a history of trading up to nab players he thinks could be franchise cornerstones. Just last year, he moved up to No. 9 to select defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Will he make a similar move again this year?

In a new mock draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Philly trading up to snag former Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton.

“If the Raiders and Saints pass on Barton, then the Eagles could move up to get a leader on the offensive line,” Reuter wrote on April 5. “His athleticism, toughness and football IQ could allow him to step in at multiple spots, likely combining with Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson in the interior.”

Let’s examine what drafting Graham Barton might mean for an Eagles team with an OL in flux.

Drafting Graham Barton Would Give Philadelphia Eagles Versatile OL

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Barton played 2,134 snaps at left tackle over the last three seasons, and prior to that, he spent time at center as a freshman.

He’s expected to move back to center when be enters the NFL. Barton was set to be the primary snapper at the Senior Bowl, but he decided to sit out and nurse a minor lower body issue.

Hampered by a knee injury in 2023, he played 258 pass block snaps last season, allowing two sacks and nine hurries (stats via PFF). The year prior, in 2022, a healthy Barton played well, surrendering two sacks and eight hurries in 487 pass block snaps.

Barton is strong for his size, and he’s a fierce blocker in the run game. His athleticism is also off the charts. Barton had a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which is a measurement that combines various categories, including height, weight and drill performances and then compares those metrics against other players at the same position.

Barton’s RAS score ranked 3rd out of 1,532 offensive guards from 1987 to 2024. That’s extremely impressive, and there’s no doubt several coaches and coordinators like the thought of getting to mold him into a solid NFL center.

What the Draft Experts Are Saying

PFF had this to say about Barton in his scouting summary: “His grip strength is impressive, although his tendency to not let go leads to some holding calls. He has a mean streak in the run game with the leg drive to bury defenders. He is a good athlete off the ball and in space to be a successful second-level blocker.”

Here’s what NFL.com’s draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote about the young OL:

Reviewing Barton’s tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout. Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home. Barton is an explosive drive blocker with the body control and leg drive to keep opponents centered and finish the job. His hands are sudden, accurate and strong in both phases, but a lack of length will create occasional challenges on the next level. His fluidity creates an advantage as a second-level climber, and he’s highly capable in the screen game. Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.

“He is a technician in the run game,” NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote about Barton. “He is excellent on combo blocks and he’s under control as a puller. Overall, I see Barton as an athletic center with the ability to survive at tackle if needed.”

With future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce announcing his retirement after Philadelphia’s 2024 campaign, the Eagles are in need of a new starting center, and drafting one may be the route they take. Barton is certainly an intriguing prospect who could likely fill that void.