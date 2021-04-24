Eagles Targeting 2 Players in Draft Day Trade: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles own the No. 12 in next week’s NFL draft, although the rumblings of them trading up are getting louder and louder. The Eagles have 11 total picks after their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins.

There was already rampant speculation about general manager Howie Roseman trying to trade up, or possibly saving those extra picks for next year to package for a Pro Bowl quarterback. Unless he has his eye on a rookie signal-caller this year. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, don’t “rule anything out when it comes to the Eagles” who may be looking to trade up.

His sources believe the team are eyeing up either Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or a quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson. Names to watch include Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones. Roseman told reporters on Wednesday that the Eagles would explore all options, including calling teams about trades and possibly moving up in the first round. He indicated that any potential move would be completed before draft day, though.

“We’re talking to teams in front of us and figuring out like what that would look like, because when you’re on the clock that’s harder to do,” Roseman said. “You don’t want to get into a negotiation when you’re on the clock, when another team is on the clock. You want to make sure that you understand what they’re looking for and what you’re willing to do.”

Eagles Land Notre Dame QB in Mock Draft

If the Eagles stay put in next week’s draft, then they’ll likely grab a quarterback in the later rounds. They only have two signal-callers on the roster right now: Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco. There has been talk of them selecting former Notre Dame standout Ian Book, something he openly lobbied for during his pro day interview.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com put Book in midnight green during his recent mock draft, with the Eagles taking him in the sixth round (189th overall). The 6-foot, 210-pounder threw for 8,948 yards and 72 touchdowns (20 interceptions) in 45 games last year at Notre Dame.

Roseman Not Looking to Draft Backups

Roseman discussed part of his draft strategy earlier this week during his media availability with Philly reporters. He talked about what the Eagles would be looking for in later-round picks, emphasizing that he isn’t interested in drafting backups. That theory applies to the upcoming NFL draft as well as free agency.

“We’re constantly trying to study the guys who have hit late and the guys who have hit as undrafted free agents and trying to replicate that as we get into the later rounds,” Roseman said. “But when we’re looking for late guys, we are looking for guys who have traits. We’re still looking to try to find guys who can be role players or even develop into starters in those rounds. We’re not trying to draft backups.”

Translation: if the Eagles do select Book in the sixth round, they might be grooming him to be a starter at some point. It could be sneaky insurance should Hurts struggle even a little bit in his first year as the starter in Philly.

“Competition is a huge thing,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re going to have competition at every position.”

