Eagles’ Darius Slay Sends NSFW Message After Blowout Win Over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Darius Slay isn’t holding back his emotions.

Following the Eagles’ 38-7 blowout victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs, the veteran cornerback had an NSFW message during his postgame interview.

Via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“We whooped that a**, said Slay. “That atmosphere was magnificent. That s*** was crazy. It was loud as s***. I can only imagine if we had a f****** dome.”

Eagles Dominate Giants in Third Win of Season Over Rivals

The veteran cornerback had a solid outing during Philadelphia’s opening win of the playoffs, leading the team with five tackles while also posting a pass deflection.

The game was highly hyped due to the fact that the Eagles and Giants are divisional rivals. However, it turned out to be a major blowout. From the time the game started until the very end, Philadelphia proved to be too much for their NFC East rivals.

The Eagles raced out to a 28-0 lead at the end of the first half. It marked their third straight dominant performance over New York this season. Philadelphia outscored the Giants 68-7 in the first half of their three matchups during the 2022 season.

Philadelphia scored on four of their first five offensive possessions in their latest stomping of the Giants.

Eagles’ Defensive Unit Stifles Giants QB Daniel Jones

While the offense certainly impressed in its first postseason game, the defense also set the tone. The unit constantly harassed Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, limiting him to just 135 yards passing and 24 yards rushing with zero touchdowns. By comparison, Jones posted 301 yards passing with two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards in the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

“We knew Daniel could make plays with his legs, and our defensive line did a good job of keeping him in the pocket when we needed to,” James Bradberry said following the game. “There were some times back there where we were getting coverage sacks. We were tight in our coverage, tight on our man, and it allowed them to rush the quarterback and get some plays on the ball.”

Not only was Jones limited when it came to moving the football, he was sacked five times by the Eagles’ ferocious pass-rushing unit and forced into throwing an early interception to Bradberry. Four different members of Philadelphia’s front seven — Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham — posted sacks on the night.

With the victory, the Eagles are advancing to their first NFC Championship Game since they won the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“Some guys never get to this position, so I know for me — I’m just taking it all in because you just have to have a focus that’s out of this world,” Graham said after the win. “So many people, especially being the No. 1 seed, everybody wants to beat you. Everybody’s talking stuff about you. You’ve got to block the noise out. You’ve got to stay focused to what’s at task, and that’s winning the next one. That’s what we’re on now. We’re enjoying this win and we’re on to the next one because we’re getting closer to our dreams right now.”

The Eagles will await the winner of the final playoff game of the weekend when the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia split their two meetings with Dallas this season.