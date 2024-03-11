Eagles Make History With $51 Million Free Agent Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are making history early in free agency.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal. The deal is notable because it’s the richest deal ever for an undrafted non-quarterback.

“Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources,” writes Schefter. “The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources.”

Advanced Analytics Show Bryce Huff is Elite Pass Rusher

The 25-year-old Huff emerged as a sack specialist last season with the Jets, posting 10 sacks despite not starting a single game. His 10 sacks not only led the team, they were more than the 7.5 sacks he posted during his first three seasons in New York.

Brendan Deeg of The Score details just how impactful the the pass rusher was despite appearing in just 42% of the defensive snaps.

“Bryce Huff: 67 pressures on only 334 pass rush snaps. 86.8 pass-rush grade (highest on Jets). 22.9 pass-rush win % (best in NFL). 10 sacks, 21 QB hits. Only 25 years old. This is a steal at $51.1 million. Great signing by Howie.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Huff posted a 79.7 defensive grade and 86.8 pass-rushing grade last season. His defensive grade ranked 27th and his pass-rushing grade tied for 10th among all edge rushers last year.

Across his four seasons with the Jets, Huff holds career totals of 65 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 54 games and seven starts.

The signing of Huff means the Eagles now have a viable replacement for veterans Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, who are currently available on the trade market.

As Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia notes, it would be “surprising” if both Reddick and Sweat are back next season.

“In recent weeks, the Eagles have been exploring options to trade their starting edge rusher Haason Reddick and/or Josh Sweat,” writes Zangaro. “The addition of Huff certainly won’t slow down that process and at this point it would be pretty surprising if both of their starters from 2023 are back. The Eagles late last week also extended veteran Brandon Graham on a one-year deal.”

Cowboys ‘Interested’ in Move for Haason Reddick

It would appear the Dallas Cowboys are “interested” in making a move for Haason Reddick.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, the Cowboys are “interested” in a potential trade for the Eagles sack artist. Reddick posted 11 sacks during the 2023 season after leading Philadelphia with 16 sacks during the 2022 season.

“The Cowboys have ‘respect” for Reddick as well, which is why our source mentions Dallas and Jacksonville as among the teams that are ‘interested’ in making a move,” writes Fisher.

There are two issues with a potential Reddick trade. For one, it’s unlikely the Eagles have any desire to move Reddick to their most hated rival — regardless of what type of draft capital the Cowboys are willing to offer. Secondly, trading Reddick only makes sense after June 1 for salary cap reasons. Trading Reddick after June 1 would save Philadelphia $16 million; if they trade him before then, they’re only saving $1.3 million.

The Cowboys may be interested in a move for Reddick, but the only likely scenario that happens is if the Eagles simply release him.