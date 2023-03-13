Eagles Star Likely to Sign ‘Big-Money’ Deal Elsewhere: Report

APhiladelphia Eagles star appears to be on the way out.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely to cash in on his productive 2022 campaign with a “big-money” deal as a free agent. Not only does it appear Hargrave will sign a big deal, Graziano notes the Eagles are not likely to be the team that signs him to such a deal.

Via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report:

“Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Hargrave will likely lead the defensive tackle free-agent class with a ‘big-money’ deal,” said Conway. “The report noted the Eagles are not likely to be the team that forks over that money given their cap situation and depth on the defensive line.”

Javon Hargrave Could Earn at Least $20 Million Annually

The 30-year-old Hargrave is coming off of a banner season that saw him post a career-high 11 sacks, 37 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss. According to Spotrac, Hargrave’s market value calls for him to earn $20.1 million per season across three years at a total of $60.5 million. That type of deal would make Hargrave the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the game.

While Graziano reports that Hargrave likely will not sign that big-money deal given the Eagles’ cap situation — Philadelphia ranks 24th in the league with a shade under $9 million in cap space — Bo Wulf of The Athletic believes he is the “likeliest” of the Eagles’ top-tier free agents to return.

“Hargrave was the most disruptive interior pass rusher in the league aside from Chris Jones in 2022, racking up 11 sacks,” says Wulf. “He just turned 30 in February, but the Eagles can open up some immediate cap space by signing him to an extension. That, plus the expected departure of Fletcher Cox, probably makes him the likeliest of the Eagles’ top-tier pending free agents to return.”

To illustrate just how big of a free agent Hargrave is, he’s ranked second on The Athletic’s list of top free agents this offseason, only behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hargrave posted a 78.2 defensive grade and a robust 90.8 pass-rushing grade last season. Among all defensive tackles, Hargrave ranked 13th in defensive grade and ranked third — only behind Dexter Lawrence and Chris Jones — in pass-rushing grade.

Why Eagles May Face Uphill Battle in Re-Signing Javon Hargrave

There’s little doubt that Hargrave is a dominant force on the interior of the defensive line and that he’s probably the Eagles’ most coveted free agent. What further complicates matters is that the market has been set following the Washington Commanders’ deal with Daron Payne.

After initially placing the franchise tag on Payne, the Commanders are signing Payne to a four-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. That deal will pay Payne $22.5 million annually, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league along with the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

With the Commanders signing Payne to a robust deal, it could very well lead to Hargrave seeking a deal more than what Spotrac lists his market value as. In other words, if Hargrave is worth at least $22.5 million annually, are the Eagles willing to re-sign their star defensive lineman? The deal would make him the third-highest paid player on the roster.

The Eagles have some big decisions to make, but the most difficult one will likely be involving Hargrave.