Eagles Named Logical Trade Destination for ‘Gunslinger’ QB

The Philadelphia Eagles could be a logical trade destination for a former No. 2 overall pick quarterback.

As written by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could be an option for the Eagles. Benjamin names Philadelphia as one of five “potential” landing spots for the 24-year-old quarterback Wilson has been granted permission to seek a trade, Jets general manager Joe Douglas confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, February 28.

Benjamin argues that the Eagles’ need for a No. 2 quarterback — Marcus Mariota is a free agent — combined with their previous interest in Wilson coming out of college and his mobility are reasons why Philadelphia could consider making a move for the former BYU quarterback.

“They would surely prefer for Jalen Hurts’ backup to be more established, but perhaps in-house project Tanner McKee will rise to the No. 2 job this offseason,” writes Benjamin. “Regardless, the Eagles have always been proactive about accumulating QB assets, Wilson is mobile like Hurts, and the team was reportedly heavily interested in the maligned Jets QB coming out of college. New York general manager Joe Douglas is also an old friend, previously working alongside Howie Roseman in Philly.”

Why Zach Wilson Could Benefit From Eagles Move

While Wilson has been often criticized over the past three years, he has one major thing going for him outside of his mobility — his experience. Playing in arguably the toughest sports media market in New York while starting 33 games has undoubtedly prepared Wilson for the toughest of circumstances.

Despite posting just a 12-21 record with more interceptions than touchdowns — 25 interceptions to 23 touchdowns — Wilson has served as the Jets’ starting quarterback over the past three seasons. He’s been benched and demoted to third-string quarterback twice and was the starter before suffering a season-ending concussion against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Making a move to Philadelphia as a second-string quarterback may be exactly what Wilson needs to turn around his career. Considering Wilson has shown some potential in his starts — he was named the AFC Player of the Week in Week 14 after throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans — he could probably fill in as an adequate spot starter for a game or two if Jalen Hurts is injured.

It’s worth noting that unless Wilson is willing to adjust his contract, a trade may not happen; the Jets may simply cut the former No. 2 overall pick. That would make it easier for the Eagles to acquire Wilson seeing as they could sign him to a veteran’s minimum deal while giving up no draft picks, as Kevin Patra of NFL.com notes.

“Wilson’s agent can attempt to find a match for the signal-caller, but a trade would seem unlikely, barring the quarterback adjusting his contract,” writes Patra. “The QB is due $5.45 million guaranteed, a figure clubs looking for a young developmental backup would likely balk at. It’s possible Wilson could take a pay cut to facilitate a trade, but most teams interested in the QB would likely be willing to wait until the Jets inevitably cut him.”

Zach Wilson Once Compared to Jeff Garcia Entering Draft

It wasn’t too long ago that Wilson was a highly touted quarterback out of BYU. Bleacher Report’s scouting report of Wilson prior to the 2021 NFL draft detailed him as a “gunslinger” quarterback and compared him to former four-time Pro Bowler and Eagles quarterback Jeff Garcia.

“Zach Wilson is a gunslinger QB who exploded during his third year as a starter at BYU. He has the arm talent to consistently make throws at all three levels from controlled settings and while off-platform. He is a good athlete who shows the ability to create and adlib plays when initial reads are covered, which is coveted from the QB position in today’s NFL. Wilson has the utmost confidence in his arm and is not scared to throw into tight windows, even downfield”

There’s little doubt that Wilson has immense talent. He obviously hasn’t found any sort of consistency during his three years in the NFL. But maybe the Eagles can help turn around his career and maximize his strengths as a quarterback with a big arm and some solid mobility.