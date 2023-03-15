Eagles Pro Bowler Signs $25 Million Deal With NFC Rival: Report

A Philadelphia Eagles star is bolting for an NFC rival.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, running back Miles Sanders is signing a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

“Miles Sanders’ deal with the Panthers is for four years,” says Schefter.

Sanders’ four-year deal is worth $25 million, according to David Newton of ESPN.

“The Miles Sanders deal with the #Panthers is for $25 million over four years, per sources,” says Newton.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network further noted, Sanders is getting $13 million guaranteed from the Panthers.

“Miles Sanders gets $13 million fully guaranteed at signing on this deal from the #Panthers,” said Garafolo. “Good deal in a sluggish market.”

The former Eagles starting running back thanked the city of Philadelphia in a message over Instagram shortly after his signing with the Panthers.

“Since I was 7 years old, All I wanted was to play in the NFL,” said Sanders on Wednesday, March 15. “Philly made my dreams come true. Thank you for the unforgettable experience. Not looking forward to being a visitor at the linc, but can’t wait to see y’all again.”

Why Miles Sanders is Leaving Eagles

The departure of the 25-year-old running back isn’t exactly surprising. Sanders is coming off of a banner season which saw him clinch his first Pro Bowl berth to go along with 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to Spotrac, Sanders’ market value entering the offseason was projected to be $7.2 million per season. He ends up signing a deal worth slightly less than the projection at $6.25 million per season.

Furthermore, the Eagles’ signing of former Seattle Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny on Tuesday, March 14, essentially sealed Sanders’ future. The 2022 Pro Bowler seemed to acknowledge the end of his tenure in Philadelphia following Penny’s signing over social media.

“To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart,” said Sanders on Tuesday.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders posted a 74.0 offensive grade and 82.3 rushing grade last season. Among running backs with at least 100 snaps, Sanders’ offensive grade ranked 29th while his rushing grade ranked 16th.

Despite a breakout season, Sanders’ usage in the postseason seemed to dip as the Eagles split carries between him and backup running back Kenneth Gainwell. During the playoffs, Sanders carried the ball 35 times for 148 yards (4.2 yards per carry) in three games. Meanwhile, Gainwell carried the ball 33 times for 181 yards (5.5 yards per carry). Furthermore, both running backs carried the ball seven times each during the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Panthers’ starting running back from last season, D’Onta Foreman, remaining unsigned, Sanders projects to be Carolina’s starter heading into next season.

Eagles Might Re-Sign Darius Slay: Report

The Eagles might just bring back cornerback Darius Slay.

Just hours after releasing the five-time Pro Bowler, it appears Philadelphia is attempting to bring him back, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Plot twist: After informing Darius Slay of an impending release, the Eagles are working to find a way to keep their cornerback, per source,” said Howe. “Nothing final just yet.”

Slay — along with cornerback James Bradberry — helped lead Philadelphia to the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL. After losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Marcus Epps to free agency, the Eagles will try to avoid losing yet another key member from last season’s defense.