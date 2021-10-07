Eagles Missing 2 Starters at Practice, Jordan Mailata Returns

The Philadelphia Eagles listed two starters as “DNP” (did not participate) at practice on Wednesday (Oct. 6), including center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Kelce (foot/rest) was marked with the same injury designation last week and ended up playing on Sunday. His absence isn’t a cause for alarm. However, Johnson is dealing with an undisclosed “personal matter” and his status for Week 5 remains up in the air. According to John Clark of NBC Sports, the three-time Pro Bowler was supposed to return to the NovaCare Complex “at some point” but the team never confirmed his arrival.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t reveal what Johnson’s issue was out of respect for his privacy. It doesn’t appear to be a physical ailment as speculation runs rampant about what it could be. Perhaps there was a death in his family, or maybe he just needed a mental vacation. Either way, Johnson has yet to report to the practice facility.

“He’s not here today. He’s still dealing with a personal matter,” Sirianni told reporters on Oct. 6. “Really not going to go any more further into that, I’m still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”

I’m told Lane will be coming back to Philly today https://t.co/flP7cfoysl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 6, 2021

Everyone has been sending their prayers and thoughts out to Johnson, including Eagles fans on social media and many of his teammates. But Fletcher Cox gave a bit of an confusing response when asked to comment on Johnson’s situation.

“Everyone got their own problems, I got my own problems,” Cox told reporters. “I think the team, the organization, they do a good job of having people that they keep confidential about who’s helping who. I think the NFL does a great job at it, and everybody’s got their own problems, it’s just how you deal with it.”

Jordan Mailata Returns, Limited Participant

Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata returned to practice in a limited capacity. He has missed two straight games after spraining his knee on Sept. 22. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, but the consensus was he’d be out at least three weeks.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/Q13u7pZpPL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 6, 2021

Receiver Quez Watkins (knee) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (neck) were new additions to the injury report. Watkins came up clutching his leg in the end zone against the Chiefs and got checked out by trainers before coming back in. He should be fine for Sunday. Maddox carried no injury designation prior to practice so keep an eye on him. Josiah Scott could be the “next man up” at the nickel corner spot.

Jack Driscoll Moving From Tackle to Guard?

With so much uncertainty on the Eagles’ offensive line – will Mailata return? what’s going on with Johnson? when is Brooks coming back? – it stands to reason there could be more changes in store.

Jack Driscoll started at right tackle versus Kansas City, but he could be on the move to guard depending on how things shake out around him. Sirianni, per usual, didn’t want to say too much and spoil the competitive advantage.

“I think that, again, is a competitive advantage for us not to say where we’re going to play guys, especially with Jordan [Mailata] back in the mix,” Sirianni said. “And there’s more elements into it this week with some guys back, particularly Jordan, obviously. So, competitive advantage for us that we’ll keep close to the vest for right now.”