Eagles Predicted to Cut ‘Beloved’ Former Offensive Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles are predicted to move on from their longest-tenured wide receiver.

According to a 53-man roster projection from Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire, wide receiver Greg Ward could be on the outside looking in. Erby predicts five wide receivers will make Philadelphia’s roster — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and undrafted free agent Jadon Haselwood.

Why the Eagles Could Release Greg Ward

As also mentioned by Erby in a separate article listing veterans on the bubble at each position group, Ward is the player mentioned due to the Eagles having ten wide receivers.

“Philadelphia has ten wide receivers and a dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith,” writes Erby. “Olamide Zaccheaus was signed to battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot. At the same time, rookies Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata are big, physical wideouts who could disrupt the roster dynamic. Greg Ward is beloved by many in the organization, but he’ll need a dominant training camp to justify another return.”

The 27-year-old Ward initially joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. After spending time on the practice quad over his first two seasons in the league, Ward finally cracked Philadelphia’s roster during the 2019 season.

Ward emerged as a late-season contributor, catching 28 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 season. However, it was during the 2020 season that the University of Houston product really broke out. Ward emerged as a starter, starting 10 of his 16 appearances. He caught 53 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite his breakout campaign, Ward was demoted back to being a reserve receiver during the 2021 season after the Eagles drafted DeVonta Smith. He caught just seven passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

Although Ward was technically part of the organization during the 2022 season, he didn’t appear in a single game. He was released prior to the beginning of the season and eventually brought back on the practice squad later on.

While Ward has certainly emerged as a fan favorite during his six years with the organization, the time is ticking when it comes to his tenure with the organization. With the Eagles featuring the most stacked wide receiver corps since his arrival, Ward will likely be cut before the start of the regular season.

His best chance at sticking around may once again be on the practice squad.

Eagles Could Be Potential Landing Spot for Nick Foles: Analyst

Could the Eagles sign Nick Foles for a third stint?

The former Super Bowl MVP was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, May 5. While the move isn’t surprising considering former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is no longer the Colts’ head coach, it’s fair to question where Foles’ next stop is.

According to CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, Philadelphia should be considered one of four potential landing spots for the 34-year-old veteran quarterback.

“How could we not mention the Eagles when Foles is a free agent? Philly has absolutely zero need at the position right now with Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee and Ian Book on roster, but this is the franchise where Foles has played his best ball, leading the Eagles to their only Super Bowl title,” writes Dajani. “He’s 21-11 as the starter for the Eagles in the regular season, and 8-18 everywhere else.”

While the idea of Foles returning to the Eagles is always on the table considering his history with the franchise, it’s not happening right now. Philadelphia currently has four quarterbacks on its roster with starter Jalen Hurts, backup Marcus Mariota and two youngsters in Ian Book and rookie Tanner McKee.

If one of the Eagles’ quarterbacks — namely Hurts or Mariota — suffers an injury, Philadelphia would definitely take a look at Foles. If the veteran QB remains a free agent heading into training camp and the regular season, a reunion is possible.