Eagles Predicted to Sign Former $57 Million Playmaker

The Philadelphia Eagles just might look to continue to bolster their front seven.

As mentioned by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, he predicts that the Eagles will sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack. The 27-year-old Jack remains a free agent after spending last season with the Steelers.

Barnwell argues that Philadelphia’s lack of depth at linebacker following the offseason departures of former starters Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards makes the Eagles an “ideal landing spot” for Jack. He attributes Philadelphia’s stacked defensive unit as a reason why Jack can emerge as a big-time playmaker.

Why the Eagles Could Use Myles Jack

“If Jack wants to continue playing, though, the Eagles would be an ideal landing spot in terms of national attention,” writes Barnwell. “Philly’s deep defensive line should also help keep blockers off of Jack, giving him the best possible chance to make plays. Many Jaguars fans would argue that Jack was unfairly denied a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and going to the Eagles would give the linebacker his best opportunity to make one this season.”

The former second-round draft pick has racked up at least 100 tackles in four of his seven seasons in the NFL. In fact, he led the Steelers in tackles last season and the Jaguars in that same category during the 2021 season.

However, the advanced analytics paint a less positive picture of Jack. According to Pro Football Focus, Jack posted a 53.6 defensive grade, a 52.1 run defensive grade and a 55.8 grade in coverage last season. During the prior year with the Jaguars, Jack posted a 37.7 defensive grade, a 40.5 run defensive grade and a 43.3 grade in coverage.

By comparison, Eagles projected starting linebacker and offseason addition Nicholas Morrow posted similar grades — and a substantially better grade in coverage — last season with the Chicago Bears. Morrow produced a 54.0 defensive grade, 46.8 run defensive grade and 61.3 grade in coverage.

Playing With Eagles Could Bring out the Best in Myles Jack

Barnwell acknowledges that Jack has struggled in pass coverage in recent seasons. As mentioned before, playing with a better supporting cast — along with a possible reunion with former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell — could bring out a more efficient Jack.

“The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Jaguars in 2016, and their general manager at the time was David Caldwell, who now works for the Eagles,” writes Barnwell. “Jack’s calling card has typically been his range in coverage, but his numbers haven’t been impressive over the past couple of years. He allowed passer rating marks north of 100 in his final season with the Jaguars and his lone year with the Steelers.”

Jack earned $17.8 million over the past two seasons with the Jaguars and Steelers. However, he’s not going to earn a big-money deal this late in free agency. With the exception of the Jaguars’ surprising deep playoff run during the 2017 season, Jack has never been a part of a postseason contender.

That could all change if he signs a short-term deal with the Eagles. It would enable Jack to play on a possible Super Bowl team along with increasing his value as he hits free agency again next offseason at 28 years old.

This move would be a win-win scenario for both the Eagles and Jack.