Eagles Could Reunite With 5-Time Pro Bowler: ‘Wouldn’t Be a Shock’

The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking at a potential reunion with a former player.

As noted by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is one of the top free agents remaining on the market. Suh played last season for the Eagles as a reserve lineman, signing with the team in the middle of the season in November.

Knox argues that a return to Philly may be in the cards for the 36-year-old defensive tackle.

“It wouldn’t be a shock to see Suh return to Philadelphia, given his experience with the defense in 2022 and the team’s status as a Super Bowl favorite,” writes Knox. “Philadelphia used a first-round pick on defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but if they want more depth in the middle, they have the cap space ($12.7 million) to bring back Suh.”

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler and is one of the most accomplished defensive players in the league. The former No. 2 overall draft pick is a five-time All-Pro selection, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and a former Super Bowl champion.

Over the course of his career, Suh has started 191 of 199 games, racking up 71.5 sacks sine entering the league in 2010.

Why the Ndamukong Suh Could Re-Sign With Eagles

It wasn’t too long ago that Suh was a starter — he started 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season — but he seemed to find a comfortable role as a part-time defensive tackle for the Eagles last season.

“However, Suh is still a very capable rotational player, something he showed last season after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in November,” writes Knox. “In eight regular-season games with the Eagles, he recorded 18 tackles and a sack while playing just 35 percent of the defensive snaps.”

During a recent interview with NFL Network, the veteran defensive tackle revealed that he’s in no rush to sign with an NFL team. In fact, he stressed he doesn’t have a desire to go through another training camp. Suh went through a similar path prior to the 2022 season and ended up playing in the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

“I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh said. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I’ll be ready.”

Ndamukong Suh Played Well as Backup With Eagles

According to Pro Football Focus, Suh posted a solid 64.2 defensive grade last season.

While the Eagles will have obviously have first-round draft pick Jalen Carter step in and immediately play a key role in the defensive line rotation, Suh could figure in as the other top projected backup. Among returning defensive tackles for Philadelphia, only Milton Williams (72.2) and Jordan Davis (72.6) posted higher grades than Suh last season.

Suh played under a $2 million deal last season and considering he knows he’s merely a rotational defensive lineman at this stage of his career, he’ll likely settle for another similar deal if Philadelphia wants to bring him back.

The Eagles may be in no rush to sign Suh, but a possible deal might be on the table before the start of the regular season.