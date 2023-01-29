Eagles Star in Line for a ‘Monster Contract’ in 2023: Report

A Philadelphia Eagles star is in line for a “monster contract” extension in the 2023 offseason.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday, January 29, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the organization are expected to attempt to work out a “big-time, monster extension.”

“Jalen Hurts, set to make $4 million next year, the final year of his rookie contract. Unlike Joe Burrow, no fifth-year option, because he was not a first-rounder,” says Rapoport. “So he is eligible for an extension this offseason. It’s my understanding the Philadelphia Eagles and his agent, Nicole Lynn, and see if they can work out what would no doubt be a big-time, monster extension for Jalen Hurts. Just think about how far he has come since this time last year. There is no doubt he is a massive part of the Eagles’ future.”

Jalen Hurts Due Just $4.8 Million in 2023

Under his current deal, Hurts has a cap hit of just $4.8 million for the 2023 season. That cap hit actually ranks just 28th in the NFL among quarterbacks. For an MVP candidate who just led his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, that’s the definition of an underpaid quarterback.

According to Spotrac, they project Hurts’ next contract to be worth $44.2 million per season for a total of $265 million across six years. That would make him the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the league.

Hurts is due to be a free agent in 2024, which makes signing the young quarterback to a new deal this offseason even more important.

Despite leading the Eagles to a surprise playoff berth last season, there were questions on whether or not Hurts would be the franchise’s quarterback moving forward. He quieted those concerns by going 14-1 as the team’s starting quarterback, totaling 35 touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) while throwing just six interceptions on the season.

His interception rate was the fourth-lowest in the league and his number of rushing touchdowns was the highest among any quarterback.

Why Hurts Could Earn Close to $50 Million Annually

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also noted, there are nine quarterbacks who earn at least $40 million per year. Expect Hurts to be in the higher end of that group.

Via Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report:

“There are nine NFL quarterbacks who make at least $40 million per year,” said Fowler. “It’s hard to argue that Hurts does not belong in that group and maybe somewhere high. He’s a different situation than [Joe Burrow], who has a fifth-year option on his contract because he’s a first-round pick. Jalen Hurts is a second-round pick, so he’s actually a free agent in 2024. Harder for the Eagles to spread out that salary cap hit on big money, but they’re still expected to try to make something work.”

It’s worth mentioning that of quarterbacks from Hurts’ draft class (2020), both Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are projected to earn at least $50 million annually on their next deals.

Philadelphia will have many free agents not named Hurts this offseason, including eight defensive starters. Figuring out a way to not only re-sign Hurts, but also bring back many of the key cogs of this elite defensive unit will be the Eagles’ biggest offseason priority.