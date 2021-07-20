Philly Fan Makes Crazy Financial Commitment to Eagles

Any given Sunday just got a brand new definition after one insane sports gambler placed a $4,000 wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVI. The anonymous bettor took the Birds at +1250 and the winnings would total $500,000.

Wow. It’s easy to sit here in mid-July and mock what appears to be a crazed (possibly drunk) Philly fan for throwing money away. Then again, no sane person thought the Eagles would hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2018. He or she clearly believes in Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni to get the job done in their first season together. That, or perhaps we’re dealing with a care-free millionaire who just wanted to make headlines.

A bettor at @BetMGM bet $4,000 on the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Would pay $500,000 (125/1). — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2021

The Eagles might be embarking on a slow rebuild, but that won’t lessen expectations. Not from the fans. Not from the front office.

“I think we have a tremendous fan base that’s very passionate,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on March 18. “I’m proud about a lot of things we’ve done here. But I also feel like we had a terrible year. We won four games. I’m certainly part of that and I have to wear that as well. I do feel like we have the people in place to do the right things again and climb that mountain again and get to the top.”

Michael Vick Defends ‘Real’ Eagles Fans

Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick spent five seasons in Philly and started 42 games. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2010 and NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. Vick rehabilitated himself amazingly well after 21 months in federal prison for dogfighting, then threw for 9,984 yards and 57 touchdowns. He ran for another 1,998 yards and 15 scores.

It was an electrifying-yet-fleeting shot of adrenaline at the end of Andy Reid’s tenure, but it wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns. Vick took a minute to chime in with some thoughts on how he viewed the fans in the City of Brotherly Love last week. He was responding to a question about Danny Green’s comments on the Philly faithful being a bit harsh at times.

“I didn’t experience it until I got here, but I learned to embrace it. It made me better,” Vick said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Coming into the stadium, I always felt like you’ve got to be a crowd-pleaser. That’s what they expect. They went and got the ‘chip a couple years ago, now the expectations are higher. You wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Teams Gearing Up for Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers will all open their training camps this week. Football season is getting close. Eagles rookies and veterans are scheduled to report on July 27 for their first summer session under Sirianni.

“They know what our coaching points are,” Sirianni told reporters after spring OTAs, “but we’re not stubborn in the sense of ‘Hey, that coaching point is pretty good, too. I like that.’ That’s good coaching is when you learn from other people and not being too egotistical or stubborn to say my way is the only way to do it.”

Step on the practice field with Coach Sirianni during his first Rookie Minicamp in this edition of Audible, presented by @DraftKings.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/CW0bA8BiNQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 8, 2021

All eyes will be on three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. Will he show up on time or at all? Ertz is unhappy with his contract and (via reports) has requested a trade. Other than that, there shouldn’t be too much drama when the players finally strap on the pads.