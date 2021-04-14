Eagles, Texans ‘Trying to Find Direction’ at QB Position: Report

The last time we checked the directional arrows in Philadelphia were pointing to Jalen Hurts. He was handed the starting quarterback gig after the franchise traded away Carson Wentz — all apologies to Joe Flacco and his glass half-full opinions.

But that hasn’t stopped a slew of rumors linking the Eagles to other available quarterbacks from popping up. Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are two Pro Bowl names being internally debated, per sourced reports, while speculation remains on Philly taking a signal-caller in the upcoming draft. Justin Fields? Trey Lance? Kyle Trask? Bueller?

According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, Watson “remains in play” for the Eagles as long as the buyer is willing to take on a bit of risk. Remember, the three-time Pro Bowler for the Houston Texans has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 22 civil lawsuits. The NFL is investigating the matter and the expectation is that he’ll be suspended at some point. It could be for the whole 16-game slate or maybe a lesser punishment of six to eight games. Here is how Fisher oddly worded the Eagles’ interest in Watson:

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to find a direction. So are the Houston Texans. And according to an NFL source, despite their various issues, the two teams could still get together on a Deshaun Watson trade … Meanwhile, the Eagles are trying to straighten themselves out as well, having traded away Carson Wentz with a tentative plan to hand their QB job to young Jalen Hurts – except that our source insists that Philadelphia’s desire to secure Watson remains in place.

20 Deshaun Watson accusers refile lawsuits with names attachedhttps://t.co/AcHz7x9nyy pic.twitter.com/LAVg4sHiWr — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) April 14, 2021

The new report seems to indicate the Eagles would be willing to take on Watson’s legal troubles if the price was right. It also mentions Hurts remaining on the Philly roster, strange considering the second-year quarterback would probably be required capital in any Houston trade. Stay tuned, as always.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Hurts Saving $70K for Sister’s Tuition

If Hurts is listening to the rumors, he’s not showing it. He continues to be one of the nicest, most genuine dudes in sports and proved it again during a sit-down with GQ Magazine. The Eagles quarterback broke down how he spent his first $1 million in the NFL, including an announcement that he had set aside $70,000 for his sister’s tuition. Hurts’ rookie deal was valued at $6.02 million.

His sister, Kynnedy Hurts, is a star volleyball player who might earn a scholarship. Either way, her older brother wanted to make sure her education was taken care of. Hurts, of course, gave generously to Alex’s Lemonade Stand around Christmas time. He has often talked about how important family and charity work means to him.

“I haven’t really talked about this one to anybody yet, not even my parents or my sister even,” Hurts told GQ, via CBS3 in Philadelphia. “Just in case she needs it in the future, she’s 16 now and she’s going to go to college one day, she’s going to do great things. Just in case she needs it I have $70,000 set aside for her to go to college.”

How Jalen Hurts Spent His First $1M in the NFL | My First Million | GQ SportsPresented by Straight Talk Wireless | Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' started cutting grass in the sixth grade. Now he's on a four-year $6.02 rookie contract after being selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. From $30K on living expenses to $60K on his sister's tuition, find out everything… 2021-04-14T16:00:03Z

Interestingly, Hurts put $262,000 in his own savings account while spending $30,000 on clothing ($1,000 of that ear-marked for Philly gear). He lived on just $30,000 last year, per the GQ interview.

Eagles Grab LB, CB in Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper put out his latest mock draft and pick No. 12 was a good one for the Eagles. He had the franchise selecting Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the first round, a pick that would fulfill both a want and need in the secondary. Surtain is widely considered the best cover corner in this year’s draft.

The Eagles also scored big in the second round by taking Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton. He’s a 6-foot, 232-pounder who racked up 195 tackles over the past two seasons and — maybe unlike presumed starter Eric Wilson? — prides himself on stuffing the run. He could be Philly’s long-term answer at middle linebacker, per Kiper.

READ ALSO: