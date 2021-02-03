Eagles Ditched Out on Interviewing Chiefs Top Assistant

When the Philadelphia Eagles first started their coaching search, there were multiple reports linking them to Eric Bieniemy. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was supposed to land a job somewhere and his familiarity with the organization was a selling point.

Despite a flurry of “interest” from the Eagles in Bieniemy, they never made a phone call to formally request an interview. That disputes a claim made by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Jan. 16 that the organization had reached out. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that no interview was requested or granted. The Eagles had also been in the mix to speak with Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka about their vacancy. Instead, both highly-regarded coaches will remain in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

In case you wondered how mad Andy Reid is that Bieniemy didn’t get a job: he’s selling out his boys back in Philly. #Eagles https://t.co/QH4636Pfki — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) February 3, 2021

“No, there was no formal interview form sent in,” Reid said on Wednesday. “They had talked about it, but there was nothing formally sent.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie interviewed at least three minority coaches for the head-coaching gig in Philly including Duce Staley, Jerod Mayo and Todd Bowles. And the first coaching hire he ever made was Ray Rhodes after buying the franchise in 1994. He has also been at the forefront of social justice reform and racial equality, so it would be unfair to assault his character. It may have just been a matter of timing since the Chiefs were getting ready for the AFC Championship Game.

“I think that we are very open and it’s top of mind to make sure we have some of the best minority candidates in on the search,” Lurie told reporters on Jan. 11. “It’s very important I think for us, for the league and it’s top of mind.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has never hired a head coach who has had NFL head coaching experience Ray Rhodes

Andy Reid

Chip Kelly

Doug Pederson

Nick Sirianni @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/kvOTnhkjWr — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 21, 2021

Bieniemy Remains Assistant Coach

There were seven different NFL teams looking for new head coaches after the 2020 season ended. They have all since found what they hope are the proper men to guide their franchises into the future. Bieniemy had been considered a top candidate, especially since he oversees the top-rated offense in football. Nope. The 51-year-old remains an assistant in Kansas City.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy still not having a HC job: "Maybe the best thing I could tell you is I hope he goes to the NFC. Whoever gets him, I think is a very lucky organization. … Somebody I would have loved for my son to have played for." pic.twitter.com/HLykkWLB2Z — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2021

Reid — his proud boss and biggest supporter — seemed in disbelief over the fact that no one hired Bieniemy. The Chiefs head coach revealed that he gave a strong vote of confidence to a lot of organizations when they called to ask about him.

“I did have the opportunity to talk to a lot of either owners or general managers that worked to interview him, presidents and so on,” Reid told reporters, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “So I’ll be curious to hear their comments about how he did or why he wasn’t picked.”

David Culley (Houston Texans) was the lone black coach hired while Robert Saleh (New York Jets) became the first Muslim American head coach in NFL history.

Eagles Graded B+ for Nick Sirianni Move

Meanwhile, CBS Sports released grades for every new coaching hire in the NFL. They handed out a B+ to the Eagles for selecting Nick Sirianni as the 21st full-time head coach in franchise history.

Here is what they wrote in a mostly positive evaluation:

Instead of pivoting to a hard-nosed big name in Josh McDaniels, the Eagles have gone down the well of affable, relatively anonymous offensive assistant once more. But that’s not a bad thing. Sirianni’s resume is lacking an “it” factor in that he’s never called plays, never proven to be a quarterback “guru” and never been a head coach before, which almost assuredly means the Eagles’ current leadership (e.g. Howie Roseman) will remain the captain of the ship (which, frankly, has sunk badly of late).

