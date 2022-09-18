Ex-Eagles Scapegoat ‘Mosses’ Out, Carson Wentz Sets Record

The Philadelphia Eagles were resting on Sunday and preparing for Monday Night Football. The players were presumably watching some of their old starters excel in Week 2, just like the rest of us

For example: Nelson Agholor made a highlight-reel catch for the Patriots. The guy that was once vilified for alligator arms in Philly was the bully for the Patriots. He went up and put a Randy Moss move on Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for a 44-yard touchdown.

Agholor stole it, grown-man style. He looks like New England’s top deep threat, recapturing his mojo after a mediocre 3-catch, 28-yard performance in Week 1. Agholor caught 6 passes for 110 yards and a score in Week 2, prompting kudos from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Yeah, he’s been good all year,” Belichick told reporters. “Yeah, I mean, I don’t think you want to judge guys on one play or one game. He got a lot of snaps and he’s been, really, one of our most consistent players this year.”

Washington on the Carson Wentz Roller Coaster

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-1 on the year after losing to Detroit 36-27. Quarterback Carson Wentz was dealing in the third quarter, connecting on back-to-back touchdown tosses and pulling his team to within 7 points. It wasn’t quite enough to overcome all the miscues.

Carson Wentz takes a sack in the endzone for a #Lions Safety. Lions lead 5-0.pic.twitter.com/mZw6tfcEXD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

In the first quarter, Wentz fumbled in his own end zone and gifted the Lions 2 points on a sack-safety. He also threw a costly pick on a pass intended for Logan Thomas early in the third quarter.

ESPN noted that Wentz is the “first quarterback, since at least 1950, to throw for 300-plus yards and at least three touchdown passes in his first two starts on new teams.” He went 30-of-46 against the Lions for 337 passing yards and 3 scoring strikes. After Sunday’s game, the attention started to turn to next week when Wentz and the Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz was sacked 5 times today in Detroit Jared Goff threw 4 touchdowns Lions beat Washington 36 to 27 Eagles head to DC next Sunday

pic.twitter.com/rMs5e5A6LK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 18, 2022

Everyone remembers how messy that divorce got, right? It was downright uncomfortable at times. When asked for his initial thoughts about the upcoming revenge game, Wentz replied: “just another game.”

Mack Hollins, Zach Ertz Show Out

Scanning the box scores brought up plenty of familiar faces in Week 2. Mack Hollins was a favorite magnet for Derek Carr in Las Vegas where he targeted the former Eagles wideout eight times. Hollins caught 5 balls for 66 yards to lead all Raiders receivers.

Mack Hollins has 5 catches for 66 yards — leads the #Raiders. And has a big special teams tackle on Greg Dortch. Hollins has found a nice career outside of Philadelphia — and did play an important role on that #Eagles Super Bowl team in his rookie year. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 18, 2022

In that same game, Zach Ertz made 8 catches for 75 yards on 11 targets. He hauled in a huge 16-yard gainer on 3rd-and-6 late in the third quarter. Then, Ertz took out a security guard on a failed 4th-and-1 conversion. Kyler Murray’s pass sailed too high on him.

Zach Ertz just took out a security guard. pic.twitter.com/AxgKSOmcwD — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) September 18, 2022

The Cardinals rallied to beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Ertz was the high man in the game in terms of receptions and receiving yards.

Doug Pederson, Jaguars Shock the World

Jacksonville pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the weekend. Doug Pederson guided the Jaguars to a 24-0 shutout victory over Indianapolis – their 8th consecutive home win in the AFC South series – and received a game ball from veteran Marvin Jones. It marked Pederson’s first dub since taking over in Jacksonville.

Doug Pederson doesn't get enough credit for what he's done with QBs. Wentz, Foles, now the rejuvenation of Lawrence. Pederson is a special coach. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 18, 2022

“We celebrate as a team. I appreciate that,” Pederson said, via ESPN. “It will definitely go on the mantle at the house.”

Pederson’s new mantle piece came at the expense of Frank Reich, his one-time offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. The Colts are off to a disappointing 0-1-1 start under Nick Sirianni’s old boss. Don’t look now: Reich could be on the hot seat.