Eagles’ All-Pro Announces His Retirement After 12 Seasons

One day after Brandon Graham, the longest-tenured player on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ roster signed a one-year extension to return, All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox officially announced his retirement.

Cox posted a message to fans, and the Eagles organization, on X on Sunday, March 10 walking away from the game at the age of 33.

Originally chosen by the Eagles with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Cox became one of the most decorated defenders in franchise history and was instrumental to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win following the 2017 season.

Cox closes his career with 70 sacks, 519 total tackles, 88 tackles for loss, 173 quarterback hits, 16 forced fumbles, and 14 fumble recoveries en route to being named a First-Team All-Pro in 2018 while garnering Second-Team All-Pro recognition three times and making six Pro Bowls.

“From the moment he was drafted as the 12th overall pick in 2012 until his final game, Fletcher Cox was a dominant force on our defensive line,” Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie told the team’s official website. “A six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, Fletcher is an all-time great Eagle whose contributions made him one of the most renowned defensive tackles of a generation and built him a strong case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

How Eagles Will Replace Fletcher Cox

Replacing Cox’s consistent high-level production won’t be easy for the Eagles, who are breaking in a new defense around incoming coordinator Vic Fangio in 2024.