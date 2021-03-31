Eagles Twitter Explodes Over Insane Florida, LSU Pro Days

There’s something strangely poetic about things you never had, it’s hard to stay attached. That didn’t stop legions of Philadelphia Eagles fans from taking to social media to vent over Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts.

The two explosive playmakers wowed at their pro days on Wednesday by posting blistering 40-yard dash times and insane measurables (bench press, wingspan, vertical, broad jump). It was a little extra salt in the wound following last week’s blockbuster trade that put the Eagles on the outside looking in at the two SEC studs. Their clock-tilting numbers also brought back bad memories of the franchise passing on Metcalf in 2019 and bypassing Justin Jefferson in 2020.

Chase is the undisputed best receiver in this year’s draft and he put on a show with all the NFL scouts watching his every move. He ran an unofficial 4.38 in the 40 while hitting 11-feet in the broad jump and 41-inches in the vertical. The latter two numbers bested Metcalf’s high marks from 2019. His 40 time would have tied or topped all but two receivers from last year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Ironically, the Eagles’ Quez Watkins was one of them (4.35).

Ja’Marr Chase at his Pro Day 👀

Vertical: 41”

Broad Jump: 11’ DK Metcalf at the combine:

Vertical: 40.5”

Broad jump: 11'2" Julio Jones:

Vertical: 40.5"

Broacd: 11'3" pic.twitter.com/Obu66oLfrx — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

Needless to say, Eagles fans were livid upon seeing Chase’s results. They were in prime position to grab the LSU standout at pick No. 6 but put themselves out of the race after trading down six spots. To be fair, Chase probably just raised his draft stock even higher. He may go as high as pick No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Just want to thank the #Eagles for taking themselves out of the running for yet ANOTHER game-changing receiver. Metcalf, Jefferson, Chase. #misery #FireHowie https://t.co/YSW8vazGJo — Bruce Harper (@PH1LLy_Phan) March 31, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Kyle Pitts Equally Droolworthy at Pro Day

The other guy trending on Eagles Twitter on Wednesday was Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. He was a lock to be there at pick No. 6 and there had been a growing consensus that Philly would take him. Remember, new Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson was his offensive coordinator at Florida. Nope. Not anymore.

Pitts blew the doors open on the 40-yard dash at his pro day — 4.44 seconds, a “built-in-a-lab” number for a guy measuring 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds — while posting a longer wingspan (83 3/8) than future Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson. Pitts looks like the unholy Frankenstein monster child of the aforementioned Johnson and Travis Kelce.

Kyle Pitts' 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.44u. That speed at 6'6" and 246 lbs though 👀 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/qjysreMifF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021

Just like Chase, the pro day by Pitts caused quite a bit of hurt feelings in Philly. The heavily opinionated fan base came out in droves to blast general manager Howie Roseman and the trade that conceivably put them out of the running for either player. The Eagles seem to have their eyes set on a defensive player, maybe a talented cornerback.

Potentially missing out on Kyle Pitts by trading out of 6 is a much bigger deal than potentially missing out on Chase #Eagles https://t.co/qOCtn5NtrL — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 31, 2021

Jalen Reagor Moving to Slot Receiver?

The thought process for not drafting Justin Jefferson in the first round last year was because he was solely a slot receiver. The Eagles wanted to get better and faster on the outside, so they drafted speedster Jalen Reagor. Well, it appears that thinking has gone out the window in 2021.

According to Inside the Birds, the Eagles are planning to play Reagor in the slot this year. It’s not a huge surprise considering their best option there is Greg Ward Jr. but it does raise questions on why they didn’t just put him there to begin with. Or draft Jefferson. It also opens up the possibility of them taking another receiver in this year’s draft.

#Eagles WR Jalen Reagor expected to play slot this upcoming season. Per Adam Caplan. Eagles stayed away from Justin Jefferson cuz he played the slotpic.twitter.com/gbp0bklYuH — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) March 31, 2021

READ ALSO: