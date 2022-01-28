Eagles’ Gardner Minshew Breaks Internet with Viral Video: WATCH

Gardner Minshew might be No. 2 on the depth chart, but he remains the people’s champion. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has an off-the-wall personality that resonates with fans. He’s a character, especially when he’s wielding a Samurai sword.
The 25-year-old Mississippi native posted a viral video where he’s laughing uncontrollably while swinging a menacing steel blade presumably in his backyard. Minshew credits his “Mammaw” (translation: grandmother) for gifting him the sword at Christmas. Predictably, he is shirtless and wearing sunglasses. Peak Minshew.
Minshew actually played a game of shirtless H-O-R-S-E with Nick Sirianni before the 2019 NFL draft. Sirianni was offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts at the time. Now the quarterback and coach share the same locker room in Philly, not before Minshew shared what happened during that pre-draft meeting.
“I had a button-up [dress shirt] on and I had to take that off because the game was getting a little too competitive,” said Minshew, via Dov Kleiman. “I think that might have played a role in why I’m here. He was kind of distracting me. I took my shirt off and it didn’t help and he just continued to beat me. That’s why I’m back. I’m back for revenge.”
Minshew is a national treasure indeed. And he remains under contract — $965,000 salary in 2022 — for one more season despite constant trade rumors.
“You see things in a different way when you’re not in there,” Minshew said of backing up Hurts. “And I think I’ve gotten better this year and I’m grateful for the experience.”
Javon Hargrave Named to First Pro Bowl
Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is heading to his first Pro Bowl. He was tabbed as a replacement player for Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark who pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. Hargrave’s 7.5 sacks tied for the team lead with Josh Sweat in 2021.
Hargrave was disappointed when he didn’t make the initial Pro Bowl cut. He talked about using it as fuel for motivation down the stretch.
“Of course, I was disappointed when it first came out,” Hargrave said. “But, I think like Coach Rock [Tracy Rocker] always preaches to us, use things to find an edge on the football field so that’s one of those things that I just take forth and use when I go out there on the field now. It’s just extra motivation for you.”
Eagles Player of Personnel Jumping Ship?
The Eagles might be losing a key front-office executive to the Chicago Bears, per Inside the Birds. Ian Cunningham, who was elevated to director of player personnel in 2021, has a close relationship with new Bears GM Ryan Poles. Cunningham could be in line to be the No. 2 guy under Poles in Chicago.
Several Eagles staffers have been linked to promotions so far this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Catherine Raîche for their open general manager position. That job ultimately went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has interviewed for at least three head-coaching gigs. And Kevin Patullo could be taking over as Bears’ offensive coordinator.
