Eagles’ Gardner Minshew Breaks Internet with Viral Video: WATCH

Gardner Minshew might be No. 2 on the depth chart, but he remains the people’s champion. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has an off-the-wall personality that resonates with fans. He’s a character, especially when he’s wielding a Samurai sword.

The 25-year-old Mississippi native posted a viral video where he’s laughing uncontrollably while swinging a menacing steel blade presumably in his backyard. Minshew credits his “Mammaw” (translation: grandmother) for gifting him the sword at Christmas. Predictably, he is shirtless and wearing sunglasses. Peak Minshew.

Gardner Minshew is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/XqXWey9lIh — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 27, 2022

Minshew actually played a game of shirtless H-O-R-S-E with Nick Sirianni before the 2019 NFL draft. Sirianni was offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts at the time. Now the quarterback and coach share the same locker room in Philly, not before Minshew shared what happened during that pre-draft meeting.

“I had a button-up [dress shirt] on and I had to take that off because the game was getting a little too competitive,” said Minshew, via Dov Kleiman. “I think that might have played a role in why I’m here. He was kind of distracting me. I took my shirt off and it didn’t help and he just continued to beat me. That’s why I’m back. I’m back for revenge.”

#Eagles QB Gardner Minshew met then Colts coach, now Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the 2019 pre-draft process They played a game of Horse, Minshew was struggling to a point he had to take his shirt off and still lost But: "I'm back for revenge"pic.twitter.com/zAmPNoBbzj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 1, 2021

Minshew is a national treasure indeed. And he remains under contract — $965,000 salary in 2022 — for one more season despite constant trade rumors.

“You see things in a different way when you’re not in there,” Minshew said of backing up Hurts. “And I think I’ve gotten better this year and I’m grateful for the experience.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Javon Hargrave Named to First Pro Bowl

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is heading to his first Pro Bowl. He was tabbed as a replacement player for Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark who pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. Hargrave’s 7.5 sacks tied for the team lead with Josh Sweat in 2021.

Kicking in the door to Vegas!@Jay_MostWanted has been named to his first Pro Bowl after replacing Kenny Clark, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/Pzr3JMVzuZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 26, 2022

Hargrave was disappointed when he didn’t make the initial Pro Bowl cut. He talked about using it as fuel for motivation down the stretch.

“Of course, I was disappointed when it first came out,” Hargrave said. “But, I think like Coach Rock [Tracy Rocker] always preaches to us, use things to find an edge on the football field so that’s one of those things that I just take forth and use when I go out there on the field now. It’s just extra motivation for you.”

Eagles Player of Personnel Jumping Ship?

The Eagles might be losing a key front-office executive to the Chicago Bears, per Inside the Birds. Ian Cunningham, who was elevated to director of player personnel in 2021, has a close relationship with new Bears GM Ryan Poles. Cunningham could be in line to be the No. 2 guy under Poles in Chicago.

NFL SOURCES tell @caplannfl and @GeoffMosherNFL: New #Bears GM Ryan Poles expected to target #Eagles dir. of player personnel Ian Cunningham for high-ranking front office job in Chicago. Cunningham, who’s been with Eagles for five years, and Poles are said to be close. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 27, 2022

Several Eagles staffers have been linked to promotions so far this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Catherine Raîche for their open general manager position. That job ultimately went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has interviewed for at least three head-coaching gigs. And Kevin Patullo could be taking over as Bears’ offensive coordinator.