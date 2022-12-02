Ex-Eagles QB Lands High-Profile Head Coaching Job: Report

The Quarterback Factory keeps rolling reliable parts off the assembly line. Their latest well-oiled product is G.J. Kinne, a former journeyman quarterback who embarked on a coaching career in 2017. Kinne’s NFL playing days were short and sweet, although he did leave a lasting impression during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 34-year-old is finalizing a deal to be the next head coach at Texas State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Kinne served as the head coach at Incarnate Wood in 2022 and guided the small FCS school to a 10-1 record. Prior to that, he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Central Florida.

Originally signed as an undrafted rookie in 2012, Kinne played for three different NFL franchises including the Jets, Eagles, and Giants. His time in midnight green was notable in that he was willing to do whatever it took to make the roster. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder inked a futures contract to play quarterback in 2014, then converted to wide receiver at training camp the following year.

Source: Texas State has finalized a five-year deal to make G.J. Kinne the next head coach. He’s meeting with his Incarnite Word team to tell them and will Zoom soon with his new team at Texas State. https://t.co/rcg9hD9rM5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

Kinne bounced around the team’s practice squad but never saw action in a regular-season game. The Eagles cut him as a player for good in 2015 but brought him back as an offensive assistant in charge of special projects under Doug Pederson in 2019. (Editor’s note: Bleeding Green Nation has a hilarious take on Kinne and his brief time in Philadelphia. Give it a read).

Gotta love Eagles fans…the best in the NFL. Very thankful to have played for such a great city and organization. https://t.co/pqaI1S7x7W — GJ Kinne (@GJKinne) May 5, 2016

Eagles Backup Quarterbacks Thriving as Coaches

The list of Eagles backup quarterbacks who have gone on to successful coaching careers is impressive. Obviously, Pederson tops the charts thanks to his shiny Super Bowl ring but he’s not the only one with stellar credentials.

For example, Matt Nagy parlayed a pedestrian NFL career into a coaching internship under Andy Reid in Philadelphia before rising up the ranks. He served as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018-2021 before landing back with Reid in Kansas City.

when I went to the 2010 Outback Bowl and saw Mike Kafka go 47-for-78 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in an overtime loss to Auburn, I said to myself, "that's a future NFL head coach" https://t.co/hGR3EOMS37 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 27, 2020

Mike Kafka is another buzzworthy name who currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. He served under Reid in Kansas City from 2017-2021, following a five-year NFL career as a journeyman quarterback. The Eagles drafted him in the fourth round in 2010.

That’s quality control coach and ex-QB Alex Tanney throwing passes to WRs in this drill. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Ofo3ubZH1f — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 5, 2022

Nick Sirianni employs four former quarterbacks on his coaching staff right now: offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, and offensive assistant Alex Tanney. Steichen and Johnson are receiving considerable hype to leave for head-coaching gigs, but keep an eye on Tanney. He checks all the boxes to make a rapid rise up the coaching ranks.

Jalen Hurts Honoring Oklahoma Teammate

Current Eagles starter Jalen Hurts will pay tribute to the OneMindSet Foundation as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. The non-profit organization was founded by Chanse Sylvie, a former cornerback at Oklahoma and teammate of Hurts.

Hurts will also be supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation this week. He will wear two different colored cleats — a neon green one for autism awareness, and a purple one for the OneMindset Foundation. The latter seeks to “uplift as you climb, one child at a time.”