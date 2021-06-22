Ex-Eagles Teammates Looking to Reunite in Indianapolis?

Carson Wentz and Golden Tate were only teammates for eight games in Philadelphia. The former Detroit Lions receiver came over at the trade deadline and operated mostly out of the slot. He left town in free agency after that half-season with 30 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Tate’s most memorable moment came in the wild-card round of the playoffs when he hauled in a two-yard pass from Nick Foles. He did it on fourth down, with 56 seconds remaining in the game. Another chapter to the amazing Foles’ story. But Tate must have built up a good rapport with Wentz during his short stint in Philly, too. The free-agent receiver recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Indianapolis Colts are one of three teams he would like to play for in 2021.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said, via NFL.com. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West, to be honest.”

It was a small sample size back in 2018, but Tate did record 19 catches for 189 yards and a score in games with Wentz under center. The Eagles failed to properly integrate him into the offense despite giving up a third-round pick to rent him. However, the franchise did get a fourth-round compensatory pick back after his departure. They turned that pick into offensive tackle Jack Driscoll.

This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Golden Tate missed the alert on game winning TD. So he turned his head, saw Nick Foles running and knew he had to run route. Wow

pic.twitter.com/onKbVn7XeR — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 10, 2019

Steven Nelson’s Price Tag Too High

Steven Nelson has been sitting out there on the open market since March 23. Several teams, including the Eagles, have shown interest in the free-agent cornerback but inking Nelson to a high-priced contract might be the problem.

It seemed he didn’t want to take a pay cut — although Nelson denied that being the case — so the Pittsburgh Steelers released him and cleared $8.25 million in cap space. According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the Eagles don’t want to pay him more than $3 million per year and that’s probably not going to get a deal done.

“I felt, and also my agent felt, that we were due an extension due to the fact that I had outplayed my current contract for the past two years,” Nelson told SiriusXM Radio, via Behind The Steel Curtain. “Given that where the corner market is, there was a lot of high cap numbers on the team going into the offseason. Everybody can put two and two together.”

3 step in my bag fasho pic.twitter.com/iv4vfCJ5OL — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) June 19, 2021

Is Darius Slay Refusing to Get Vaccinated?

The NFL has enacted some pretty strict rules regarding players who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Basically, un-vaccinated players will be subject to the same restrictions enforced under the height of the pandemic: daily testing, masks must be worn inside team facilities, travel restrictions, banned from sauna and steam rooms, no cafeteria access, etc.

Those players would also face quarantine after exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they could be forced to miss a gameday. It’ll be interesting to see which players decide against getting vaccinated this year.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appeared to be questioning the policy on his Instagram account (via Eagles Nation) when he lamented the possible loss of his bye week. Slay is the only true starting outside cornerback on the roster so Philly needs him big time in 2021. Stay tuned.